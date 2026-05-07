Chiefs’ Ben Youssef angered by Shabalala injury

'You can't expect a challenge like this to be (just) a yellow card,' said the Chiefs co-head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Khalil Ben Youssef believes Mamelodi Sundowns’ Jayden Adams should have been sent off for the first half challenge that left Mduduzi Shabalala with a broken hand at Loftus Stadium on Wednesday night.

A Chiefs-Sundowns war

The 1-1 Betway Premiership draw between Sundowns and Chiefs was marred by some rough challenges from both sides.

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Adams was booked for his tackle on Shabalala and was sent off in the second half after picking up another caution for diving.

“I hope Shabalala can be back as soon as possible,” said Ben Youssef.

“He has a fracture in his hand, I hope he can be back soon because he is fighting to be part of Bafana Bafana and part of the World Cup.

“We have to protect our young players, you can’t expect a challenge like this to be (just) a yellow card, we lost Shabalala and came close to losing (Gaston) Sirino.

“We have to protect players from these kinds of challenges.”

Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso was furious with Chiefs in a game which also saw Masandawana defender Keano Cupido hospitalised with a broken collarbone.

Chiefs midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu saw yellow for that tackle on Cupido and was extremely lucky not to be sent off after several other poor tackles.

Ben Youssef was mainly evasive when questioned over Ndlovu’s rather aggressive style of play.

Ben Youssef – ‘We are so happy about his performances’

“Ndlovu’s performances were very good over the last few games,” said Ben Youssef.

“He missed the last game (against Siwelele) with a small injury. Now he will miss the next game (at Sekhukhune on Sunday) because he has three yellow cards.

“We are working with him, there are some weak points we have to correct but we are so happy about his performances.”

With Bafana head coach Hugo Broos in the stands, Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen did his chances of making the World Cup squad no harm, producing a spectacular late save to keep the scores at 1-1.

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“From our side it is most important to have at least three or four players with Bafana,” added Ben Youssef.

“When we have three or four players on the Bafana list, you know we will be ready to compete for the league. Some of our players deserve to get a chance (now).”