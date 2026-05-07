Cardoso accuses Chiefs of dirty tactics after heated draw

"One team tried to play and another one stopped them from playing using all the strategies," he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has become the latest coach in the Betway Premiership to criticise Kaizer Chiefs over their physical approach, following similar comments made by Orlando Pirates’ Abdeslam Ouaddou after the Soweto Derby last month.

Cardoso voiced his frustration after 10-man Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw by Amakhosi at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday night in a match overshadowed by serious injuries to Keanu Cupido and Mduduzi Shabalala.

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Referee Luxolo Badi sent off Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams in the 64th minute for simulation, but the contest had already become heated long before then, with both teams losing a player to injury during the first half.

Cupido was rushed to hospital with a suspected broken shoulder after a clumsy challenge from Siphesihle Ndlovu early in the match. Shabalala later suffered a similar injury after a dangerous tackle from behind by Adams and had to be stretchered off the field.

“Emotions should take direction towards the tactical side of the game. Today there was nothing like that on the pitch, there were just fights from the beginning,” an irate Cardoso said.

“In the Pirates game, there were also fights from the beginning. Balls in the air, kicking from the front, kicking a**, kicking players, kicking legs and kicking everything.”

“One team tried to play and another one stopped them from playing using all the strategies that could be used to stop the game by making fouls and grabbing.”

Flavio da Silva gave Chiefs the lead in the first half before Brayan León equalised for the Brazilians after the break. The result has reignited the title race, with Orlando Pirates now just three points behind Sundowns and still holding a game in hand.

Cardoso also blamed Badi for failing to control the match, insisting the officiating contributed to the chaotic nature of the encounter.

“We finished with 10 men and the other side could have and should have finished with 10 or nine players but I am not here to speak about the referee,” he added.

“If they are a group of referees, they should be able to hold the game to go towards a pattern that should promote the game itself from the very beginning. The referee should control the match and not allow the aggressivity to go to another level.

“I think the game was aggressive and the Pirates game of Pirates was too aggressive and I don’t think that’s the game you want to see because that’s not the game you want to sell.”

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The Premiership title race is now set for a dramatic finish. Pirates currently boast a superior goal difference and could be crowned champions should they win all three of their remaining matches.