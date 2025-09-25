Chiefs’ Ben Youssef backs Sirino after missed chances

Kaizer Chiefs interim co-head coach Khalil Ben Youssef called Gaston Sirino ‘an important player for us’ after the 34 year-old...

Kaizer Chiefs interim co-head coach Khalil Ben Youssef called Gaston Sirino ‘an important player for us’ after the 34 year-old missed two gilt-edged chances for Amakhosi in their 1-1 Betway Premiership draw at home to Marumo Gallants on Wednesday.

Sirino saw a penalty saved by Gallants goalkeeper Washington Arubi and put another excellent chance early in the second half over the bar. Had he netted either of those chances, it would have put Chiefs 2-0 up at FNB Stadium and surely on the road to three points.

Sirino subbed

Sirino was subbed just before the hour mark. But Ben Youssef refuted a suggestion that Chiefs supporters had booed the playmaker off. The Uruguayan has just one goal and one assist in 7 league appearances this season.

“I saw fans that were happy with Sirino when we made the substitutions, they were saying ‘Sirino, Sirino!’. He is a big player, an important player for us. He has a lot of experience, he is not the first player or the last to miss a penalty, he tried his best but the Gallants ‘keeper was ready and saved the ball.

“Sirino is confident and knows his quality will help the team.”

Chiefs have lost their way a little after a solid start to the new season. This was their third game in a row in all competitions without a win.

That will have to change if Amakhosi’s continental adventure is to remain on course at the first hurdle.

Chiefs will host Kabuscorp of Angola on Saturday at FNB Stadium in the second leg of their Caf Confederation Cup, first preliminary round, first leg tie.

Kabuscorp hold a 1-0 lead from the first leg in Luanda.

“I think the next game is very important,” added Ben Youssef.

“I hope on Saturday we will win and qualify for the next round.”

‘They keep working’

The Chiefs coach, meanwhile, also gave an update on attacking midfielder Ethan Chislett and left-sided player Nkanyiso Shinga. The two new signings have yet to be given any game time. Both were involved in Chiefs’ pre-season and it seems a little odd that they have yet to feature.

“Shinga and Ethan are both with us in training and we as coaches know when will be the right moment to introduce them,” added Ben Youssef.

“They keep working with a good attitude and performance in training.”