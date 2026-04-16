Chiefs’ Ben Youssef hails Mayo and Frosler after Magesi win

"We have a big squad, big team and all of them they are ready to give us what we asked from them," said Ben Youssef.

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef was full of praise for Khanyisa Mayo and Reeve Frosler after his side’s emphatic victory over Magesi FC.



This comes after Mayo scored the fourth goal for Amakhosi to end his scoring drought, while Frosler provided two assists on his return to action during Amakhosi’s 4-1 win over Magesi at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday night.



READ MORE: Chiefs make it five wins in a row with Magesi demolition

The victory saw the Soweto giants extend their winning run to five matches.

“I think the first thing is Mayo, we’re so happy with the performance of Mayo and that he scored,” Ben Youssef told SuperSport TV after the game.

“Frosler is back and made two assists so he has shown the importance for all the players in the squad.

“We have a big squad, big team and all of them they are ready to give us what we asked from them and all of them they’re ready to fight for the team, but the most important thing we’re not performing on one or two players, we’re a big squad and all of them can help,” added Ben Youssef

Even though he was happy with the scoreline, Ben Youssef believes Chiefs could have scored more goals against Magesi.

“Even today we missed a lot of chances but we already scored four goals so the most important thing for you is the performance and we are so happy about the performance of the players.”



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Chiefs will next face Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, while Magesi are at home to Durban City on Sunday.