Chiefs’ Ben Youssef tempers expectations ahead of Galaxy clash

'We continue to fight, we continue to work, it is a process,' said the Chiefs co-head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Khalil Ben Youssef has played down the idea of them challenging for the Betway Premiership title this season.

Amakhosi will take on TS Galaxy on Sunday at Mbombela Stadium in their last Betway Premiership match of the year, hoping to give their fans some cheer heading into the break for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Chiefs could do with a win

Chiefs have not won any of their last three matches in all competitions, following up a loss and a draw in two Caf Confederation Cup Group D matches with a goalless draw with Chippa United in the Premiership on Wednesday evening.

Amakhosi have only lost one Premiership match all season, however, and will head into the break tied on points with second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns if they can beat Galaxy in the only league fixture this weekend.

“We are thinking game by game, we don’t have to put a lot of pressure (on ourselves),” Ben Youssef told reporters after Chiefs had failed to break down a stubborn Chilli Boyz.

“We continue to fight, we continue to work, it is a process.

“We can’t just sit and say we have to be there and we have to do that. We didn’t promise a trophy. It is true that we are a big team and that we play every time for the trophy, but we also have to be logical in our mentality, in how we think.

‘We have to finish … top four’

“You can’t be out of continental competitions , and then you come to play and to think you can win the CAF Confederation Cup.

“In the PSL, last season we were number nine, so first we have to finish this season in the top four.

“The first idea is to continue to build step by step, and we don’t have to put a lot of pressure.”