Arrows keen to sign Sundowns keeper on permanent deal

Watenga has been on the books of Sundowns since 2020, but, the Uganda Cranes goalkeeper has spent most of his time away from the club.

Golden Arrows are trying to secure a permanent move for goalkeeper Ismail Watenga, who is on loan at the club from fellow DStv Premiership side Mamelodi Sundowns, a source at the KwaZulu-Natal outfit has revealed.

According to a source, Arrows are preparing to make an offer to Sundowns for Watenga.

“Watenga is currently the number one keeper at the club and he has done well. Having someone with an international experience like him in the team is a big boost because it makes other goalkeepers work hard and fight for the number one spot. I think that is why the club wants to sign him. He has that competitive spirit that makes you to also want to work extra hard. That’s what he has brought to the team,” said the source.

“They will prepare to make a deal to Sundowns soon, plus it’s not like they (Downs) are short of quality keepers in their squad. But I think the only way that Sundowns will agree is by getting a good deal from Arrows because his loan deal expires at the end of the season and they want to make sure that they would have long finished with the negotiations by that time and only formal thing would be finalised.”

Watenga has played 13 games for Abafana Bes’thende this season, conceding 17 goals and has three sheets.