Saile aims for more ‘good Polokwane memories’ against Arrows

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Making his Kaizer Chiefs debut at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane just over two weeks ago, Christian Saile made a good impression and left the Amakhosi supporters in awe.

He had come on in the second half and helped create the second goal as Chiefs beat Royal AM 2-0, ending a three game winless streak in the DStv Premiership.

Now that Chiefs are heading back to Polokwane for their league game against Golden Arrows on Sunday, Saile aims to build on his performances.

The Congolese has since played two more games for Amakhosi, breaking his duck in the 2-0 win over Maritzburg United in the Nedbank Cup last weekend.

“I’m looking forward to playing there (in Polokwane) again. I have a good memory from my first game there,” says Saile.

“It’s a beautiful stadium and the supporters were fantastic and we are going to give 100% for them this Sunday.”

Saile says he is happy with his contribution to the Amakhosi campaign so far in the three games he has played.

“When I arrived I was ready to play and give all my energy to the team. So I was happy to come from the bench and get an assist in my first game.

Looking to score more

“When the coach told me I was starting in the next game, it gave me a lot of confidence and now that I scored a goal, I want to go out and score more, ” adds Saile.

“As a forward you always want to get off the mark when you join a new club because that is what they brought you to do.

“As I said, it gives me confidence to try to score in every game. I have played in three games so far and have a goal and an assist.

“So it is good but it is not finished. We’ve got another game on Sunday and I have to score a lot more goals for this team.”

Saile is expected to be among the first names coach Arthur Zwane puts down for his starting team for the Arrows game.

It will not be an easy game for Amakhosi, with Arrows on the wrong end of the log table and fighting to claw their way out of the relegation places.