PSL

Home » News

AmaZulu coach calls for patience after Sekhukhune stalemate

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

7 April 2026

04:06 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

"When you look at all the goals and look at all the turnovers, we gave them the ball," said Zwane.

AmaZulu coach calls for patience after Sekhukhune stalemate

Arthur Zwane, head coach of AmaZulu FC during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Sekhukhune United at Princess Magogo Stadium, Durban on Monday. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

AmaZulu head coach Arthur Zwane has called for patience after his side missed out on the chance to move to third position on the log following their draw against Sekhukhune United.This comes after Usuthu twice surrendered the lead before playing out to a 2-2 draw with Sekhukhune United in a Betway Premiership match played at Princess Magogo Stadium on Monday.
ALSO READ: Bongani Zungu set for AmaZulu exit as contract nears endAmaZulu took the lead in the 23rd minute through Thapelo Matlhoko, who netted his second goal in as many matches.Babina Noko restored parity in the 42nd minute when Olerato Mandi finished off a well-worked move, with Keletso Makgalwa registering his seventh assist of the season.Usuthu restored their lead in the 51st minute when Nkosikhona Radebe pounced on the rebound after Hendrick Ekstein’s low shot was saved by Renaldo Leaner.
Substitute Bright Ndlovu grabbed the equaliser for Sekhukhune in the 77th minute, ensuring the game finished in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

‘We gave them the ball’

Speaking after the game, Zwane blamed lack of experience from his youthful side for not getting maximum points against Sekhukhune. 
“When you look at all the goals and look at all the turnovers, we gave them the ball,” said Zwane.

“You could see now when they started showing respect, they wanted to manage the game. And they wanted to attack in moments rather than playing a game.

“They knew that they would open up, so they wanted to manage us, especially towards the end of the game. They were just playing for that point. You will find that situation when you play with players who are still growing. We just have to be patient and have belief,” added Zwane.
ALSO READ: Chiefs coach ‘proud’ after comeback win over Orbit College
AmaZulu will get another chance to try and topple Kaizer Chiefs and move third on the Betway Premiership standings when they face Siwelele FC at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

AmaZulu F.C. Arthur Zwane Betway Premiership Sekhukhune United F.C.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Knives out for Lesufi in the ANC after controversial EFF appointment
Motoring WARNING: More pain at the pumps – this is how much you may pay for petrol and diesel in May
Politics Why Mbalula believes a ‘battered’ ANC can ‘still bear fruit’ for South Africans
News Missing helicopter with four occupants found in Kruger National Park
News McKenzie says Mama Joy’s husband must fund her FIFA World Cup trip, not the department

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News