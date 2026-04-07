AmaZulu coach calls for patience after Sekhukhune stalemate

"When you look at all the goals and look at all the turnovers, we gave them the ball," said Zwane.

AmaZulu head coach Arthur Zwane has called for patience after his side missed out on the chance to move to third position on the log following their draw against Sekhukhune United.This comes after Usuthu twice surrendered the lead before playing out to a 2-2 draw with Sekhukhune United in a Betway Premiership match played at Princess Magogo Stadium on Monday.

ALSO READ: Bongani Zungu set for AmaZulu exit as contract nears endAmaZulu took the lead in the 23rd minute through Thapelo Matlhoko, who netted his second goal in as many matches.Babina Noko restored parity in the 42nd minute when Olerato Mandi finished off a well-worked move, with Keletso Makgalwa registering his seventh assist of the season.Usuthu restored their lead in the 51st minute when Nkosikhona Radebe pounced on the rebound after Hendrick Ekstein’s low shot was saved by Renaldo Leaner.

Substitute Bright Ndlovu grabbed the equaliser for Sekhukhune in the 77th minute, ensuring the game finished in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

‘We gave them the ball’

Speaking after the game, Zwane blamed lack of experience from his youthful side for not getting maximum points against Sekhukhune.

“When you look at all the goals and look at all the turnovers, we gave them the ball,” said Zwane.

🎙️🟢⚪️ Coach Zwane calls for patience and belief following a 2-2 draw against Sekhukhune United.#AmaZuluFC #HebeUsuthu #UsuthuTogether pic.twitter.com/l2ZOV2CvDt — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) April 7, 2026

“You could see now when they started showing respect, they wanted to manage the game. And they wanted to attack in moments rather than playing a game.

“They knew that they would open up, so they wanted to manage us, especially towards the end of the game. They were just playing for that point. You will find that situation when you play with players who are still growing. We just have to be patient and have belief,” added Zwane.

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AmaZulu will get another chance to try and topple Kaizer Chiefs and move third on the Betway Premiership standings when they face Siwelele FC at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday.