Chiefs coach Zwane welcomes Njabulo Blom’s return

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says he is happy that midfielder Njabulo Blom is back training with the team.



Blom had to be left out of the Amakhosi team for the Carling Black Label Cup after suffering from a bout of flu.



He is, however, now fully recovered and was back at training with the team last week.



Blom’s omission from the team raised eyebrows as it came at a time when he was reported to be unhappy at Naturena.



While he could not play in the Beer Cup, he reported for duty for Bafana Bafana the next day and was available for selection.



He was however an unused substitute as Hugo Broos wanted to give Orlando Pirates’ Miguel Timm some game time.



Blom’s Chiefs team-mate Kgaogelo Sekgota was also in the Bafana mix and Zwane says he is happy to have the duo back.



“Njabulo and Kgaogelo came back with the rest of the team. They look sharp and will continue their preparations with the squad for the next encounter.



“We are also happy Blom has recovered after missing the Carling Black Label Cup match,” Zwane was quoted saying on the club’s website.



Sekgota was however given a few days off after also catching flu and was expected to return to training this week.



“There are no injuries to report except for a bout of flu that has attacked Phathutshedzo Nange and Kgaogelo Sekgota.

“They will receive the necessary treatment from the medical team. And I am sure they will start training this week with the team,” said Zwane.



Amakhosi will return to action on 31 December when they meet Golden Arrows in Durban in a DStv Premiership match.



They will look to continue with the momentum they had built up before the break which saw them climb to fourth on the standings with 21 points.



Chiefs had won three, drawn one and lost one in their last five league games before the break.



After the Arrows game, Chiefs have a full week to prepare for their next game against Sekhukhune United on 7 January.