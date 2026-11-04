Chiefs confirm Mokwana signing

'Everyone at Kaizer Chiefs welcomes Elias to the Amakhosi family and wishes him all the best in Gold & Black,' said Chiefs on their official website.

Kaizerr Chiefs have confirmed the signing of 27-year-old winger Elias Mokwana.

Chiefs snap up Mokwana

Mokwana, who was part of the Bafana Bafana squad at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals, joins Chiefs as a free agent after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract at Tunisian giants Esperance.

“Kaizer Chiefs have signed Bafana Bafana international Elias Mokwana,” read a Chiefs statement on their official website.

“The talented winger joins the Club after gaining valuable experience in North Africa and the Middle East.

“The 27-year-old, who hails from KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga, returns to South African football after spending the past two seasons abroad following his move from Sekhukhune United to Tunisian giants, Espérance Sportive de Tunis, in 2024.

“Mokwana arrives at Naturena with an impressive résumé, having enjoyed success with during the 2024/25 campaign, helping the Tunisian powerhouse secure the domestic League and Cup double by contributing three goals and two assists in 25 appearances across all competitions. He also lifted the Tunisian Super Cup in 2024, scoring in the final against Stade Tunisien.

“Espérance’s success afforded him the opportunity to represent them at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, further adding to his growing experience on the global stage.

“The versatile attacker then spent the 2025/26 season on loan at Saudi Arabian club, Al Hazem, where he featured in 24 Saudi Pro League matches and continued his development in one of the region’s most competitive leagues.

“Before moving abroad, Mokwana established himself as one of the standout wide players in the Betway Premiership during his time with Sekhukhune United. Over two seasons he made 65 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing seven assists.

“Mokwana made his senior Bafana Bafana debut against Andorra in March 2024 and has gone on to earn 11 caps for the national team. He was also part of South Africa’s squad at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, making two appearances during the continental tournament.

‘A dynamic winger blessed with pace’

“A dynamic winger blessed with pace, directness and attacking creativity, Mokwana adds quality, experience and international pedigree to Chiefs’ attacking options as the Club continues to strengthen its squad.

“Everyone at Kaizer Chiefs welcomes Elias to the Amakhosi family and wishes him all the best in Gold & Black.”