Chiefs to face Siwelele in Polokwane in CKO quarterfinal

The Carling Black Label Knockout is one of Kaizer Chiefs' best hopes of bringing home some silverware this season.

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that they will play Siwelele FC on Sunday in their Carling Black Label Knockout quarterfinal at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Amakhosi said they only received the finalised fixture information on their home last eight clash on Tuesday evening.

“We’ve just received official PSL confirmation that our Carling Knockout Cup 1/4 Final fixture against Siwelele FC will take place in Polokwane on Sunday, 8 November, with kick-off at 15:00,” said Chiefs on social media.

“We can’t wait to see the Amakhosi faithful out in full force. Let’s bring passion and make it a day to remember!”

Khosi Faithful!



We’ve just received official PSL confirmation that our Carling Knockout Cup 1/4 Final fixture against Siwelele FC will take place in Polokwane on Sunday, 8 November, with kick-off at 15:00.



We can’t wait to see the Amakhosi faithful out in full force. Let’s… pic.twitter.com/k8BWwYTogy Read more Sundowns through to Carling Knockout semifinals November 3, 2026

The Carling Black Label Knockout is one of Kaizer Chiefs’ best hopes of bringing home some silverware this season. Fernando Da Cruz’s side lost to Golden Arrows in the MTN8 quarterfinals, and failed to reach the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup after losing on penalties to Zambian side Red Arrows.

Chiefs are also already 12 points behind Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the Betway Premiership and the Carling Knockout and Nedbank Cup look to be the two trophies realistically within their reach this season.

Da Cruz’s Amakhosi did beat Siwelele 3-2 in the Premiership at Dobsonville Stadium on September 6. Mfundo Vilakazi and Wandsile Duba put Chiefs 2-0 up and while Aphiwe Baliti pulled a goal back a Samukelo Xulu own goal restored Chiefs’ two-goal advantage.

Michael N’guessan struck for Siwelele in stoppage time to make the scoreline look more respectable for the Mangaung side.

Siwelele struggles

Siwelele sacked head coach Lehlohonolo Seema and assistant coach Willem Jackson immediately after the Chiefs game.

Godfrey Mosoetsa was appointed as caretaker coach and Siwelele got their first Premiership win of the season at home to Polokwane City on October 18, and then beat Rise and Shine on penalties in the last 16 of the Carling Knockout.

Both Siwelele and Chiefs, however, head into Sunday’s game on the back of Premiership defeats. Chiefs were beaten 2-1 by Orlando Pirates in Saturday’s Soweto derby while Siwelele lost 3-2 at Marumo Gallants on Fridaty.