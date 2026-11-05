PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

Chiefs’ new signing Mokwana – ‘It is a dream come true’

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

5 November 2026

11:01 am

RELATED ARTICLES

'I have always wanted to prove myself in this team,' said the Amakhosi winger.

Elias Mokwana - Kaizer Chiefs

Elias Mokwana has described joining Chiefs as a “dream come true”. Picture: Kaizer Chiefs

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Elias Mokwana has called joining Kaizer Chiefs a “dream come true” after signing for Amakhosi this week as a free agent.

Chiefs get Mokwana for free

The 27-year-old winger was without a club after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Tunisian giants Esperance in September.

Mokwana says he has always supported Chiefs. He added that he just missed out on the chance to join Amakhosi in 2024, when he left Sekhukhune United to sign for Esperance.

“For me, it is a dream come true. I have always wanted to prove myself in this team and to play a part in bringing some trophies to the club,” Mokwana told the Chiefs official website.

“I grew up supporting Amakhosi, I first heard that they were interested in me when I was at Sekhukhune. Instead of going to Esperance, I was supposed to come here. Unfortunately some obstacles prevented it from happening at the time,” he added.

Mokwana calls his mum to celebrate

Mokwana is clearly a family man. The first thing he did when he knew he was signing for Chiefs was call his mother.

” I was sitting with my sisters, and the first thing I did was phone my mother to share the good news with her. I can’t explain the feeling exactly. I’m excited. It’s a very nice feeling. This is a good place with good people, and I am very happy to be here,” said Mokwana.

Mokwana, who will wear the number 14 jersey at Chiefs, played for Bafana in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Esperance Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Sekhukhune United F.C.
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections 2026 Mbeki predicts rise in hung municipalities as Ntshavheni questions foreigners voting
Elections 2026 ‘Everything is destroyed’: Zille blasts ANC as water crisis dominates Joburg election [VIDEOS]
Elections 2026 Election material storage facilities raided as IEC issues misinformation warning
Elections 2026 Morero on who calls the coalition shots and being ‘Johannesburg’s last ANC mayor’
Motoring Petrol is going down… by one cent

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News