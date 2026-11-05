Chiefs’ new signing Mokwana – ‘It is a dream come true’

'I have always wanted to prove myself in this team,' said the Amakhosi winger.

Elias Mokwana has called joining Kaizer Chiefs a “dream come true” after signing for Amakhosi this week as a free agent.

Chiefs get Mokwana for free

The 27-year-old winger was without a club after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Tunisian giants Esperance in September.

Welcome to the Kaizer Chiefs Family, Elias Mokwana ❤✌ #TheKingdomIsRising pic.twitter.com/GasZboFF51 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) November 4, 2026

Mokwana says he has always supported Chiefs. He added that he just missed out on the chance to join Amakhosi in 2024, when he left Sekhukhune United to sign for Esperance.

“For me, it is a dream come true. I have always wanted to prove myself in this team and to play a part in bringing some trophies to the club,” Mokwana told the Chiefs official website.

“I grew up supporting Amakhosi, I first heard that they were interested in me when I was at Sekhukhune. Instead of going to Esperance, I was supposed to come here. Unfortunately some obstacles prevented it from happening at the time,” he added.

Mokwana calls his mum to celebrate

Mokwana is clearly a family man. The first thing he did when he knew he was signing for Chiefs was call his mother.

” I was sitting with my sisters, and the first thing I did was phone my mother to share the good news with her. I can’t explain the feeling exactly. I’m excited. It’s a very nice feeling. This is a good place with good people, and I am very happy to be here,” said Mokwana.

Mokwana, who will wear the number 14 jersey at Chiefs, played for Bafana in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals.