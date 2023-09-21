Chiefs confirm Mthethwa signing, Motaung Jr. thanks Stellies

'We warmly welcome Sibongiseni Mthethwa to the team, we know he’s a good player with great experience under his belt,' said Motaung Jnr.

Sibongiseni Mthethwa has officially been announced by Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: Kaizer Chiefs Media

With just two days left in the current transfer window, Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa from Stellenbosch FC.

Known as ‘Ox’, the 29-year-old South African international has committed to a three-year contract with Kaizer Chiefs.

It will keep him at the Naturena side until June 2026. Before his stint at Stellenbosch, Mthethwa had played for Royal Eagles and Black Leopards.

He had an active last season, making 29 appearances for Stellenbosch.

Additionally, he made his debut for the South African national team, Bafana Bafana, in September 2022.

This signing is undoubtedly a significant move for Kaizer Chiefs as they bolster their squad to become more competitive this season.

The arrival of Ox has already got the Chiefs fans excited and looking forward to seeing his contributions on the field.

Welcoming the new member of their playing personnel, Chiefs’ director of football Kaizer Motaung Junior said it was his experience that attracted them.

“We warmly welcome Sibongiseni Mthethwa to the team, we know he’s a good player with great experience under his belt.

“We believe that he will hit the ground running and contribute straight away,” said Motaung Jr. in a statement sent out by the club on Thursday.

Mthethwa understands the responsibility

“…Knowing fully well what is expected of every player that dons the Gold and Black jersey of Amakhosi, we look forward to many great performances in the next coming seasons.”

Motaung Jnr also thanked Mthethwa’s former side, Stellenbosch FC for the smooth transaction.

“We would like, once again, to thank Stellenbosch for their professionalism during our negotiations.

“And we look forward to the continuation of our working well together.”

Mthethwa, from a rural area of Mvundlweni in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, was also on the wanted list at Orlando Pirates.

Mthethwa is a modern central midfielder who is comfortable with the ball, and does well defensively. And also has a good sight for a defence splitting forward pass.