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Mofokeng sweeps top honours as Pirates dominate PSL Awards

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By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

5 minute read

27 July 2026

09:19 pm

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The 21-year-old beat former Pirates teammate Oswin Appollis and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena.

Relebohile Mofokeng sweeps top honours as Pirates dominate PSL Awards

Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates following the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Orbit College at Mbombela Stadium, in Nelspruit on 23 May 2026 ©Phakamisa Lensman/Backpagepix

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Former Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng capped off a memorable season by being crowned the 2025-26 PSL Footballer of the Season after leading the Buccaneers to a domestic treble.

Mofokeng wins big

The Premier Soccer League honoured the best performers from the previous campaign at its annual awards ceremony on Monday, with Mofokeng emerging as the biggest winner of the night.

The 21-year-old beat former Pirates teammate Oswin Appollis and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena to South African football’s most prestigious individual award after a stellar campaign.

Mofokeng’s remarkable evening did not end there. The Bafana Bafana international also claimed the Players’ Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season awards, completing a clean sweep of the league’s major individual honours.

He enjoyed an outstanding league campaign, scoring 10 league goals and providing eight assists in 27 Betway Premiership appearances. Pirates also lifted the MTN8 and Carling Knockout in what was a memorable season for the Soweto giants.

The awards come shortly after Mofokeng secured a move to Belgian Pro League side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise following his impressive displays for Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Footballer of the Season award is voted for by the head coaches of the 16 premiership clubs, while the Players’ Player of the Season is decided by fellow players across the league.

Pirates dominate

Pirates’ dominance was also reflected elsewhere on the night. Abdeslam Ouaddou was named PSL Coach of the Season, while Appollis took home the Midfielder of the Season award. Lebone Seema and Sipho Chaine were recognised as Defender of the Season and Goalkeeper of the Season, respectively.

Elsewhere, Cemran Dansin won the Goal of the Season award for his spectacular strike against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld, while Golden Arrows striker Junior Dion finished as the league’s top scorer with 14 goals.

Eugene Mdluli and Nandipha Menze received the Referee of the Season and Assistant Referee of the Season awards, respectively The PSL Chairman’s Award was posthumously presented to the late Jayden Adams, who passed away on July 11.

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Here is list of all the winners:

Football of the Season

Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)

Player’s Player of the Season

Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)

Coach of the Season

Abdeslam Ouaddou (Orlando Pirates)

Goal of the Season

Camren Dansin (Orlando Pirates)

Goalkeeper of the Season

Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)

Defender of the Season

Lebone Seema (Orlando Pirates)

Midfielder of the Season

Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates)

Young Player of the Season

Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)

MTN8 Last Man Standing

Tshepang Moremi (Orlando Pirates)

Carling Knockout Player of the Season

Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Orlando Pirates)

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament

Seluleko Mahlambi (TS Galaxy)

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament

Darren Keet (Durban City)

Motsepe Foundation Championship Players’ Player of the Season

Emile Witbooi (Cape Town City)

Motsepe Foundation Championship Goalkeeper of the Season

Mickey van der Hart (Cape Town City)

Motsepe Foundation Championship Young Player of the Season

Gabriel Amato (Cape Town City)

DSTV DISKI Challenge Player of the Season

Bennet Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

PSL Assistant Referee of the Season

Nandipha Menze

PSL Referee of the Season

Eugene Mdluli

PSL Chairman’s Award

Jayden Adams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) South African Premier Division (PSL)

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