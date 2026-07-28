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Pirates’ Ouaddou – ‘You must set new targets every morning’

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

28 July 2026

02:55 pm

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'We have to take these awards and keep moving,' said the Pirates head coach.

Abdeslam Ouaddou - Orlando Pirates

Abdeslam Ouaddou puts his Pirates players through their paces at Rand Stadium on Tuesday. Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/Backpagepix

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Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou believes the slew of Premier Soccer League awards won by the Buccaneers can help motivate them to achieve even more in the coming season.

Pirates sweep PSL awards

Pirates won a total of ten awards on Monday night, with Ouaddou taking home the Betway Premiership Coach of the Season.

“I don’t think the awards bring any pressure,” said the Pirates head coach.

“It shows you how this club is organised and how this club is ambitious. When I see players from Pirates winning awards, it is the club that gives us the platform to achieve.

“I always say it is another motivation to go higher. We have to take these awards and keep moving. You must set new targets every morning when you wake up.”

Pirates will begin the defence of their Betway Premiership title on Saturday when they host Milford FC.

They will have to do so without Relebohole Mofokeng, who was named PSL Footballer of the Season, Betway Premiership Players’ Player of the Season and Betway Premiership Young Player of the Season. The Bafana star has sealed a transfer to Belgian side Union St Gilloise.

“Rele was an important player for the club,” added Ouaddou.

“You can just see in our data, his involvement in our chance creation was huge. But I believe that it is important to find another profile (of player) who can take the lead. It is (also) important to speak about the collective. In Spain (during pre-season) we worked on many combinations. I think we will have a good answer this weekend.”

Pirates have brought in a Norwegian centre-forward ahead of the new season, with 27-year0old Sebastian Pedersen joining the Buccaneers ranks. Ouaddou hopes Pederden can help improve Pirates’ finishing in the 2026/27 campaign.

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“I think the scouting department was looking for a profile of player that can help us increase our average chance conversion,” he said.

“Last season we were the team on the continent that had the most chances created. We need this finisher. I think he is someone who can bring freshness and quality.”

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) South African Premier Division (PSL)

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