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Pirates striker Pedersen jumps at ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

27 July 2026

03:56 pm

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'I'm very grateful that Sogndal came to an agreement with Orlando Pirates,' said the new Buccaneers striker.

Sebastian Pedersen - Orlando Pirates

Norwegian striker Sebastian Pedersen has joined Orlando Pirates. Picture: Orlando Pirates/Twitter

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Orlando Pirates’ new striker Sebastian Pedersen says the chance to join the Buccaneers was one he simply couldn’t refuse.

Pirates’ Pedersen – ‘It’s such a big club’

Pirates announced on Sunday evening that they had reached an agreement with Norwegian second-tier side Sogndal to sign the 27-year-old former Norway Under-21 striker.

“This feels like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Pedersen told the Sogndal official website.

“It’s such a big club that I couldn’t help but seize the opportunity when it came. At first I was a little skeptical, but the more I’ve learned about the club and life in South Africa, the more excited I’ve become. I’m very grateful that Sogndal came to an agreement with Orlando Pirates.”

‘A great opportunity’

Havard Flo, responsible for player logistics at Sogndal, admitted the decision to sell Pedersen was partly economical. Pedersen has had a superb season thus far at Sogndal, netting eight goals in 14 league matches.

“This is a great opportunity for Sebastian. He has expressed that this was an exciting step that he would like to take if we found a solution that worked for all parties. At the same time, Sogndal needs to focus on the economy, and we are a club that develops and sells players,” said Flo.

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Betway Premiership Norway Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)

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