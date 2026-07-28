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Shalulile seals Yanga move after Sundowns exit

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By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

2 minute read

28 July 2026

08:10 am

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The move sees Shalulile reunite with former Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

Shalulile seals Yanga move after Sundowns exit

Peter Shalulile challenged by Ishak Talal Boussouf of MC Alger during a CAF Champions League 2025/26 match at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria on the 14 February 2026 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

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Peter Shalulile has officially completed his move to Tanzanian giants Yanga, with the club confirming the signing on their social media platforms on Monday night.

The Namibian striker joins the Tanzanian champions as a free agent after ending his six-year stay at Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of last month in pursuit of a fresh challenge and regular game time.

The move sees Shalulile reunite with former Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi, who recently took charge of Yanga and will be hoping the prolific forward can bolster the club’s ambitions in the CAF Champions League.

Shalulile endured a frustrating 2025/26 campaign under Miguel Cardoso, with injuries and the arrival of Bryan León limiting his playing opportunities.

His switch to Tanzania also brings an end to months of speculation over his future following a trophy-laden spell at Chloorkop. During his time with the Brazilians, Shalulile won five Premiership titles, the Nedbank Cup, MTN8, CAF Champions League and African Football League, cementing his status as one of the club’s greats.

Several North African clubs had been linked with the 32-year-old after he also came close to joining Tunisian giants Espérance last season. Speaking after confirming his departure from Sundowns, Shalulile revealed that leaving the club was his own decision.

“I decided (to leave) and I then spoke to my mom that the best thing to do was to speak to the club and president,” Shalulile told the Sundowns media team.

“To give me the opportunity to showcase my talent somewhere else, which is something that I always wanted to do. The journey has been good and amazing.”

Shalulile departs Sundowns having scored 107 goals in 228 appearances across all competitions. He also leaves the South African Premier Soccer League as its all-time leading goalscorer with 132 goals, bringing the curtain down on the most successful spell by a striker

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Betway Premiership Peter Shalulile South African Premier Division (PSL)

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