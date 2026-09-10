Solomons warns Chiefs they need to keep on winning

'We need to improve a lot of things but that comes with time,' said the Chiefs wing-back.

Dillan Solomons has warned Kaizer Chiefs that they cannot get complacent after a fast start to the 2025/26 Betway Premiership season.

Chiefs’ fast start

Amakhosi are unbeaten after five league games, winning three and drawing two, and they only trail Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in the nascent Premiership table.

Chiefs, however, won four and drew one of their first five Premiership games last season, before slightly coming apart at the seams.

The onus is now on new head coach Fernando Da Cruz to make sure this version of Chiefs stays in the title race for the long haul.

“Last season we were in a similar position, in our first five games we were really good, we were also unbeaten,” recalls the 30-year-old wing-back.

“Then after the (international) break, that is where things went a bit sideways for us. A good start is positive but we have to come back from the long break and try to keep our consistency and keep winning games.”

Chiefs do also have a couple of games before the international break. On Saturday they take on Polokwane City at the Peter Mokaba Stadium and the following Saturday they host Golden Arrows.

Chiefs are coming off a 3-2 home win over Siwelele last weekend, but Solomons admits the result was better than the performance.

“The result was positive for us, but the way the game went, we were not really happy,” he added.

“We will take the result and the three points, but in the way we present ourselves we want to be better than what we showed.

“We must try to be more defensively sound and to limit our mistakes at the back. But we did really well looking at our circumstances of having three not-so-tall boys up front. We kept the ball and made their defenders run and that paid off really well.

‘I think we are ready for the challenge’

“We need to improve a lot of things but that comes with time.”

Against City, Solomons expects a tricky game and says his side need to keep the ball well to stop Rise and Shine’s fast transitions.

“We have been working hard this week on exposing their weaknesses, and on how to control the game and frustrate them” added Solomons.

“We know they are a transitional team and we need to keep the ball and make sure they don’t get those transitions. They are also a physical team and we need to go with the mindset that they will be physical and we need to impose ourselves. I think we are ready for the challenge and hopefully we can come back with the result.”