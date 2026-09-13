Chiefs’ Da Cruz bemoans costly mistakes

'The opponent doesn't create a chance but we make a big mistake and allow the opponent to score,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz says his side must stop making errors that lead to goals, after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership on Saturday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Chiefs howler

Chiefs took the lead through Lebohang Maboe’s well-taken strike, but Amakhosi’ keeper Brandon Petersen allowed Giovanni Philander’s corner to sneak past him at the near post as Rise and Shine grabbed a point.

The result means Amakhosi dropped to fourth in the table, a point behind AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates. Chiefs trail leaders Sundowns by eight points, though Da Cruz’ side do have two games in hand on Masandawana.

“It is very easy to analyse,” Da Cruz told SuperSport TV after the game.

“Before we didn’t make mistakes and didn’t give a chance to the opponent. Since Richards Bay, then Siwelele and now Polokwane, the opponent doesn’t create a chance but we make a big mistake and allow the opponent to score.”

The Chiefs head coach also called for Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology to be fast-tracked into the league.

“Against Richards Bay … there was no offside and then we could score (with VAR),” said Da Cruz.

“Against Siwelele the goal of (Wandile) Duba was a goal and today (against Polokwane City) there was a penalty. If we want to continue to develop the championship we need to set up VAR to help our referees.

“I don’t want to attack the referee but it’s very important to set up VAR to support and help the referee on the field.”

Chiefs felt Pule Mmodi was fouled inside the penalty area in the second half by City’s Moketsi Batlhabane, though it was unclear whether the initial contact was inside or outside the box.

Da Cruz also conceded that if Chiefs had made more of the opportunities that came their way, they could have killed off Rise and Shine and not left room for an equaliser.

‘You give the opponent the opportunity’

“We created chances and didn’t make the breakthrough, and when you don’t do that, you give the opponent the opportunity to come back,” he added.

Chiefs will now face Golden Arrows in the Betway Premiership on Sunday at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit, and could do with a morale-boosting three points to take into the international break.