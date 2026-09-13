PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

Sundowns’ Cardoso slams ‘horrible’ pitch after Chippa draw

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

13 September 2026

01:10 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

'There is a hell of a job for Pitso Mosimane (Bafana's new head coach) to do in the future,' said the Sundowns head coach.

Miguel Cardoso - Sundowns

Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso was unimpressed with the state of the pitch in Buffalo City. Picture: Yanga Nothanga/BackpagePix

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso criticised the condition of the Buffalo City Stadium pitch ater his side needed a stoppage time goal from Antonio Van Wyk to earn a 1-1 draw at Chippa United on Saturday.

Sundowns get stuck in the mud

The game was moved by Chippa from the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha to Buffalo City. And the pitch was incredibly muddy, making passing football extremely difficult.

Sergio Kammies put Chippa in front in the 78th minute, but Van Wyk grabbed a point for Masandawana at the death in front of a good crowd in the Eastern Cape.

“The fans deserve something different,” Cardoso told SuperSport TV after the match.

“It is like you invite them home and there is nothing to eat.

“These were horrible, horrible conditions to play football. After the World Cup South Africa said they wanted to reduce their distance (in footballing terms) to Morocco.

“Not in these conditions. The distance will increase more and more.

“Morocco understood that good conditions to play increases the level of the players and allows the national team to come better.

“There is a hell of a job for Pitso Mosimane (Bafana’s new head coach) to do in the future if the best teams play on pitches where it is not proper to play football.”

‘In the end we were rewarded’

Cardoso was happy with the way his team fought right to the end against Chippa, the draw taking them to 20 points out of a possible 24 this season.

RELATED ARTICLES

“We did our best to stay committed and to try and take the three points,” said Cardoso.

“In the end we were rewarded (with the equaliser) but it came very late.”

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Chippa United F.C. Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns)
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Kempton Park serial killer fears: Saps warns women after four bodies found
News WATCH: Anastasia Fourie shines at Zulu Reed Dance as 30 000 maidens gather in KZN
Courts Bafana Mahungela found guilty of Kirsten Kluyts’ murder
Business Transnet posts profit for the first time in four years, but still long way to go to recovery
News Petition against Eskom’s 8.83% tariff hike passes 5 700 signatures as public hearing looms

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News