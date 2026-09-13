Sundowns’ Cardoso slams ‘horrible’ pitch after Chippa draw

'There is a hell of a job for Pitso Mosimane (Bafana's new head coach) to do in the future,' said the Sundowns head coach.

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso criticised the condition of the Buffalo City Stadium pitch ater his side needed a stoppage time goal from Antonio Van Wyk to earn a 1-1 draw at Chippa United on Saturday.

Sundowns get stuck in the mud

The game was moved by Chippa from the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha to Buffalo City. And the pitch was incredibly muddy, making passing football extremely difficult.

Sergio Kammies put Chippa in front in the 78th minute, but Van Wyk grabbed a point for Masandawana at the death in front of a good crowd in the Eastern Cape.

“The fans deserve something different,” Cardoso told SuperSport TV after the match.

“It is like you invite them home and there is nothing to eat.

“These were horrible, horrible conditions to play football. After the World Cup South Africa said they wanted to reduce their distance (in footballing terms) to Morocco.

“Not in these conditions. The distance will increase more and more.

“Morocco understood that good conditions to play increases the level of the players and allows the national team to come better.

“There is a hell of a job for Pitso Mosimane (Bafana’s new head coach) to do in the future if the best teams play on pitches where it is not proper to play football.”

‘In the end we were rewarded’

Cardoso was happy with the way his team fought right to the end against Chippa, the draw taking them to 20 points out of a possible 24 this season.

“We did our best to stay committed and to try and take the three points,” said Cardoso.

“In the end we were rewarded (with the equaliser) but it came very late.”