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Chiefs’ Da Cruz hints at January signings

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

6 November 2026

04:08 pm

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'We know in some positions we have a lack of experience and we need experienced players to help our talented young players,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Fernando Da Cruz - Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando da Cruz believes his team need to sign more experienced players. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

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Fernando Da Cruz has hinted that Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to sign more experienced players in the January transfer window.

Chiefs to add to Mokwana in January?

Amakhosi this week announced the signing of 27-year-old Bafana international Elias Mokwana. At the press conference ahead of Sunday’s Carling Black Label Knockout quarterfinal against Siwelele FC, Da Cruz was asked whether Chiefs would be looking to sign more players in January.

“We still have time because we have two months of competition before January,” said Da Cruz.

“The club don’t want to recruit just to recruit. If we recruit it is to add value to the club. We know in some positions we have a lack of experience and we need experienced players to help our talented young players and support them every day in training and during the games.”

Mokwana has come to Chiefs as a free agent, without a proper pre-season having reached a mutual agreement to terminate his contract with Tunisian giants Esperance.

And Da Cruz confirmed he will not be available for Sunday’s clash with Siwelele at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

‘After the Fifa break it will be time to integrate him’

“Mokwana is a very good player, an experienced player who has been in the Bafana team,” added the Chiefs head coach.

“So he has a lot of quality. We know the beginning of the season has been a bit tough (for him). But we have a Fifa break (after the Siwelele game). So during the Fifa break we will have time to work with him and after the Fifa break it will be time to integrate him step by step.”

Chiefs did beat Siwelele 3-2 in the Betway Premiership already this season. But that game came under different coaches with Lehlohonolo Seema and assistant coach Willem Jackson both sacked by the Mangaung side on September 7 after the loss to Amakhosi.

Godfrey Motsoetsa has taken over as caretaker coach, though the results have been mixed.

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“We have asked the players to forget the PSL (Premiership) game against them, because these are two different competitions and they have a new coach. There will be a different starting eleven so we must just forget that game, and just be focused on the …way we want to play in this game.”

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Betway Premiership Bloemfontein Celtic F.C. Carling Black Label Cup Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs)
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