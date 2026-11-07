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Padime sends Pirates into CKO semis

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

7 November 2026

04:54 pm

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The 19-year-old's first half strike is enough to see off Sekhukhune.

Mpho Padime - Orlando Pirates

Mpho Padime celebrates after giving Pirates the lead against Sekhukhune United in the Carling Black Label Knockout quarterfinals. Picture: Backpagepix.

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Mpho Padime netted on his first senior start for Orlando Pirates on Saturday as they beat Sekhukhune United 1-0 at the Orlando Amstel Arena to reach the Carling Black Label Knockout semifinals.

Pirates’ Padime punishes Sekhukhune

Padime struck in the 32nd minute, less than two minutes after he had infuriated Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, losing the ball with a pointless piece of showboating.

The 19-year-old, who some see as the natural heir to Relebohile Mofokeng, will probably have to cut that out. But the composure with which he took his chance, albeit via a fortuitous bounce, means he has now netted twice already in a fledgling Buccaneers career.

Padime also fired just over in an overall performance that was not Pirates’ best. Sekhukhune, however, rarely threatened and have now lost four times to Pirates this season, without scoring a goal.

Pirates had chance in the eighth minute as Deon Hotto’s cross from the left found Gamphani Lungu free at the back post. The Zambian winger’s header, however, flew just wide.

In the 13th minute, a superb pass from the in-form Bethuel Muzeu sent Chibuike Ohizu through on goal. Ohizu’s first touch was poor, however, and while he went down under Sbangani Zulu’s challenge claiming a penalty, his appeals were ignored.

In the 20th minute, Padime found space on the edge of the box, and fired in a shot that flew just over the bar.

And the 19-year-old made no mistake in the 32nd minute, as he gathered Tshepang Moremi’s cross, and fired home from close range.

Sekhukhune did create a decent chance for Tshepo Mokoane, but the winger hammered his shot horribly off target.

In the 42nd minute, Pirates’ Simphiwe Masilela fired in a fine shot that Manuel Sapunga sprung to his left to push away.

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Appollis chances

Oswin Appollis came on for Padime in the 65th minute, and the Bafana Bafana star almost immediately drew a brilliant save from Sapunga with a low left-footed shot.

In the 77th minute, Appollis’ fine pass looked to set up Moremi for a tap in, but he couldn’t quite get to the ball.

When Moremi did get to the ball in the 81st minute, arriving in the box to meet Hotto’s cross, he inexplicably skied his effort over the bar.

Pirates were nearly made to pay for their wastefulness as Thabo Nkwana, who had come on for Ohizu, broke into the Pirates box and drew a sharp save from Sipho Chaine.

Read more on these topics

Carling Black Label Cup Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Sekhukhune United F.C.
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