Chiefs’ Da Cruz relishing Sundowns test in CKO semis

'We need this type of game, our team needs it to grow up (mature),' said the Amakhosi head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz believes playing Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Black Label Knockout semifinals is exactly the kind of game his side needs to test their progress.

Chiefs sink Siwelele

Chiefs’ 2-1 win over Siwelele in the quarterfinals on Sunday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium set up the clash with Masandawana, who beat Golden Arrows 1-0 last Tuesday to reach the last four.

Stellenbosch FC will host cup holders Orlando Pirates in the other semifinal.

“We wanted to be qualified for the semifinals,” Da Cruz told reporters after the match in Polokwane.

“(We knew) if we qualified we would have a big game. We need this type of game, our team needs to grow up (mature). This is a good game for us and we will play the game to qualify for the final.”

Amakhosi already held Sundowns to a Betway Premiership draw this season, Langelihle Phili giving them the lead but Cassius Mailula equalising for Masandawana at FNB Stadium on August 15.

Chiefs left it late to seal the deal against Siwelele on Sunday, Asanele Velebayi coming off the bench to net the winner, his first goal since joining Amakhosi in 2025.

“I am very happy for him (Velebayi), he is a player who works a lot at training,” Da Cruz told SuperSport TV.

“He has not had a lot of minutes … but the most important thing is that when he comes in he supports the team. Today he offered us qualification.”

Da Cruz – ‘Missing a penalty can happen to all players’

Chiefs looked in trouble when Siyabonga Ndebele gave Siwelele a 1-0 lead, and after Mduduzi Shabalala skied a 37th minute penalty over the bar. Shabalala then won another penalty, however, which Wandile Duba slotted home on the stroke of half time.

“Missing a penalty can happen to all players,” said Da Cruz.

“It has happened before to the best players in the best competitions. He must get his head up and continue to work. He is a very important player and we need him.”