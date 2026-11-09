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Ouaddou tips Luthuli for big future at Pirates after debut

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By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

3 minute read

9 November 2026

11:00 am

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"I think he's the future of Orlando Pirates, and we must give him time and experience," commented Ouaddou.

Ouaddou tips Luthuli for big future at Pirates after debut

Sifiso Luthuli during the Carling Knockout Cup, Quarter Final match between Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday. Photo: Zamani Makautsi/Gallo Images

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Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has praised Sifiso Luthuli after the striker made his debut in the Carling Black Label Knockout victory over Sekhukhune United this past weekend.

Luthuli made his official first-team debut as a second-half substitute in Buccaneers’ 1-0 win over Babina Noko in the quarter-final clash at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.

The 26-year-old, who is a product of the Pirates development academy, came on for Yanela Mbuthuma in the 62nd minute and almost made an immediate impact, but his shot was saved by Manuel Sapunga.

His performances in the game have seemingly caught the attention of Ouaddou, and the Moroccan praised him during his post-match conference at Orlando.

“About Luthuli, he has been doing well since the beginning of the season in the team of impact players. He showed us great signs and was scoring. It was the right moment for him to play,” said Ouaddou.

‘He’s the future of Orlando Pirates’

Ouaddou explained that the decision to give Luthuli an opportunity was because he wanted to manage the workload of his other strikers.

“I wanted to protect the other strikers, (Evidence) Makgopa, (Boitumelo) Radiopane and (Sebastian) Pedersen. It was his moment to come and show what he can do. It was the right moment for me, and yes, he showed some good signs of football. He’s somebody who’s able to play between the lines,” he added.

Ouaddou went on to identify Luthuli’s work ethic, versatility, and sharp instincts in the final third as attributes that could turn him into an important player for Pirates in the future.

“He’s able to play between the lines, good in the air, and very efficient in the box. He scores with both feet, has fighting spirit, presses, and works hard. I think he’s the future of Orlando Pirates, and we must give him time and experience,” commented Ouaddou.

Meanwhile, Pirates will play away at Stellenbosch FC in the semifinals of the Carling Black Label Knockout after the draw was conducted on Sunday evening.

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Mamelodi Sundowns will host Stellenbosch FC in the other semifinal.

Dates, venues, and kick-off times will be announced by the Premier Soccer League at a later stage.

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Carling Black Label Cup Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Sekhukhune United F.C.
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