Chiefs deny Mhango rumours, confirm Chivaviro injury

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs’ football manager Bobby Motaung has responded to rumours that the Soweto giants are about to sign Gabadinho Mhango from AmaZulu.

ALSO READ: Ntseki explains Chiefs’ decision to stay local for pre-season preps

The rumours gained momentum on Saturday morning with Mhango not part of the AmaZulu team participating in the Prince Mangosuthu Legacy Cup in KwaZulu-Natal on the day.

Usuthu coach Pablo Martin had earlier this week told journalists that he was unsure if Mhango would stay or leave.

“We will see if he is going to be part of the team or if he will find a way out to somewhere else,” said Martin when asked about the Malawian striker.

“And that could be an option for his career. There are different parts: there is the club, individual players and the coaching staff.

“And from there we need to go for solutions suitable for all the three parts,” explained the Spaniard.

Asked about Mhango before Chiefs’ game against Township Rollers in Botswana on Saturday afternoon, Motaung admitted they are looking to beef up the striking force.

“I don’t have the names at the moment. Kaizer Junior has the names (of the players they are looking to bring on),” said Motaung.

“I deal with the issues of the whole team and not individuals… But not Gabadinho.

“We are looking to beef up the striking department because we already have a few injuries in that department. But not Gabadinho.”

And with new signing Ranga Chivaviro not in the starting team for Chiefs’ second and last warm up match before the start of the season, coach Molefi Ntseki was asked about him.

“Ranga came in with a medical issue but he is recovering well. We are happy with his recovery and we felt we cannot risk him in this game,” said Ntseki.

ALSO READ: Riveiro gives thoughts on Pirates new signing Kapinga

“He is looking forward to his first game wearing the Chiefs jersey.”