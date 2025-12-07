Chiefs draw another blank against Galaxy

Amakhosi head into the break in fourth in the table.

Kaizer Chiefs’ frustrations in front of goal continued on Sunday as they were held to a Betway Premiership goalless draw by TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium.

Chiefs denied valid goal

Amakhosi had also drawn 0-0 with Chippa United on Wednesday, but on this occasion they could consider themselves unlucky not to win.

Striker Flavio Da Silva had a goal incorrectly ruled out for offside, while Glody Lilepo missed a sitter in the second half. Chiefs could even have won it in second half stoppage time as Inacio Miguel headed just wide from Dillan Solomons’ cross.

It was also no surprise that Galaxy goalkeeper Ira Tape won Man-of-the-Match. Chiefs were unable to jump level on points with second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns and head into the break for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in fourth place in the Betway Premiership.

Chiefs have only lost one of their first 13 league fixtures, but six draws have held them back in the first part of the campaign.

Amakhosi recalled Solomons at right back to face Galaxy, while Khanyisa Mayo was given a chance to lead the attack with Da Silva.

Amakhosi applied all the early pressure. In the fifth minute Mfundo Vilakazi cut in from the right and hit a left-footed shot that Ira Tape pushed away.

A minute later, Mdudzi Shabalala burst away from the Galaxy defence and lifted a shot over Tape, but wide of the target.

Chiefs were then desperately unlucky as Da Silva broke the offside trap and coolly finished past Tape. But the assistant referee incorrectly raised the offside flag.

Lilepo miss

Amakhosi brought on Asanele Velebayi and Lilepo in the 63rd minute as they sought the winner. And Lilepo should have scored from five metres out with the goal gaping, but fired wide of target.

Galaxy only had one shot on target in the entire match and were reduced to ten men in the closing stages as substitute Nhlanhla Mgaga was sent off for a second bookable offence.

The home side could thank Tape for their point – the Ivorian goalkeeper made eight saves in the match.

Galaxy go into the break in eighth in the table, with 21 points from 14 games.