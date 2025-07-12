Chiefs suffer third straight defeat in the Netherlands

Amakhosi will next face PEC Zwolle in their next preseason friendly game on Tuesday.

Kaizer Chiefs suffered a third straight defeat in their preseason tour in the Netherlands after going down 1-0 to NEC Nijmegen on Saturday afternoon.



Nasreddine Nabi made a number of changes from the squad that suffered a 4-0 loss to FC Utrecht on Friday, but he had to settle for another loss as Amakhosi continue to prepare for the 2025/26 season.



Nijmegen enjoyed a lot more possession in the early stages of the first stanza and Brandon Petersen made two fine saves in the first 20 minutes to keep Chiefs in the game.



Amakhosi struggled to create good chances as the first half continued with their best chance of the half falling to Gaston Sirino in the 37th minute. The Chiefs attacker whizzed his way past several Nijmegen defenders before unleashing a powerful shot towards goal, but Gonzalo Crettaz was on hand to make a save.



Chiefs were awarded a free kick just outside the penalty and from it, Mfundo Vilakazi drew a good save out of Crettaz.



Nijmegen led 1-0 at the break.



Nabi made changes in the second half, introducing the likes of Glody Lilepo, Thabo Cele, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Naledi Hlongwane and new signing Nkanyiso Shinga in an effort to change the complexion of the game.



The changes almost made an impact when Hlongwane was sent through on goal and found himself in a one-on-one situation with Crettaz, but the youngster was denied by the experienced goalkeeper.



Kaizer Chiefs XI vs NEC Nijmegen: Petersen, Kwinika, Solomons, Miguel, Frosler, Zwane, Matlou, Sirino, Mmodi, Vilakazi, Morris