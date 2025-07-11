Pirates lose to Bolton in preseason friendly in Marbella

The Buccaneers will return to the same venue on Sunday to take on Pafos FC of Cyprus.

New-look Olando Pirates suffered a 2-0 loss to League One outfit Bolton Wanderers in a preseason friendly game at the Marbella Football Centre in Spain on Friday.



New Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou started the match with four of the Bucs new recruits. Sihle Nduli, who joined Pirates from Stellenbosch FC started at the centre of the midfield alongside another new signing and former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sipho Mbule.



Tshepang Moremi, who joined the Buccaneers from AmaZulu, started on the wing.



Pirates controlled the game in the first 30 minutes of the first half, but most of the action was in the middle of the park where Mbule and Patrick Maswanganyi were operating.



Mbule tried his luck from range in the 31st minute, but his shot was deflected away for a corner kick. Six minutes later, Mbule had another go but this time his shot went wide of goal.



Bolton took the lead albeit against the run of play in the 41st minute. A free kick on the right was whipped in and George Thomason did well to win a header to put the ball into the area, and Charlie Warren beat an advancing Sipho Chaine to the ball and put Bolton in the lead with a superb finish.



Pirates were awarded a free kick in a promising position and Relebohile Mofokeng went wide of goal from it and Bolton were able to take their 1-0 lead to the half-time break.



Ouaddou made a wholesale change at the start of the second half, substituting all eleven players who started the game and introduced the other new signings. The likes of Oswin Appollis, Sinoxolo Kwayiba, Lebone Seema, Tshepo Mashiloane and Masindi Nemtajela were given a run in the second stanza.



Pirates started the second half the stronger of the sides, but it was Bolton who doubled their lead in the 62nd minute from a corner kick. George Johnston rose highest at the far post and nodded home Bolton’s second goal.



Tshegofatso Mabasa almost pulled one for Pirates in the 67th minute, but his shot was deflected away for a corner kick.



In the end, Pirates were unable to find the back of the net in their first game of their preseason tour in Spain.



The Buccaneers will return to the same venue on Sunday to take on Pafos FC of Cyprus.