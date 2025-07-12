Kaizer Chiefs ‘will learn’ from heavy defeat to Utrecht

"For sure, we are Kaizer Chiefs, we never want to lose," said Matlou.

Following their big loss to Utrecht, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Matlou believes Amakhosi will learn from these kinds of games and get better.



This comes after Chiefs suffered a 4-0 loss to Utrecht in a preseason friendly in the Netherlands.



ALSO READ: Chiefs coach and fans’ passion are the perfect mix



“I hate losing. However, these are highly competitive games and that’s how you get better as a team. You don’t get better playing weaker teams,” Matlou told the Chiefs media.

“Besides that, we are getting to know each other. We are improving on when to press, where to press, how to press. Those are all elements that are important to work on during pre-season in preparation for when the league starts.

“For sure, we are Kaizer Chiefs, we never want to lose. However, we are building up a strong side to compete, not only in South Africa, but also in the CAF Confederation Cup on the African continent.

“And, yes, we all know, it’s pre-season. So, winning is maybe not the most important issue at this stage. On the other hand, our next fixture is already on Saturday. We definitely want to win that one.”



Chiefs’ next preseason match will be against NEC Nijmegen this afternoon. Kick-off is set for 2pm.



Meanwhile, young defender Aiden McCarthy, who has formed a good combination at central defence with Inacio Miguel, said following the “tough” encounter against Utrecht, he was looking forward to playing more games alongside the Angolan defender.



ALSO READ: Pirates lose to Bolton in preseason friendly in Marbella



“It was a really tough encounter,” said McCarthy. “t is not for nothing that FC Utrecht finished in fourth position on the log standings in Holland.”

“It was interesting to see how they processed this match and how they approached it, especially when they pressured us”, continued McCarthy “We understand each other very well. We often don’t even need to communicate with one another to know what needs to be done,” added McCarthy.