PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

Chiefs held again in Stellies draw

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

13 October 2026

09:29 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Chiefs have now drawn three games on the spin.

Mduduzi Shabalala - Kaizer Chiefs

Mduduzi Shabalala grabbed the equaliser for Chiefs against Stellies on Tuesday at FNB Stadium. Picture: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Kaizer Chiefs returned from the international break as unconvincing as they were before it, only managing a 1-1 Betway Premiership draw at home to Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday evening.

Chiefs stuck in the mud

Amakhosi remain unbeaten in the league but have drawn their last three matches, Fernando Da Cruz’ side stuck in a gear that does not befit title challengers.

Mduduzi Shabalala’s sharp finish levelled the scores at FNB Stadium after Sinoxolo Kwayiba had put Gavin Hunt’s Stellies in front. And Chiefs were incensed after being denied a late penalty shout for handball.

But all three points would have been kind to an Amakhosi side that simply did not threaten enough.

In midst of a slight central midfield injury crisis, Chiefs head coach Da Cruz picked Reeve Frosler to do a job alongside Sibongiseni Mthethwa.

There was also a late change to the teamsheet, with Mduduzi Shabalala coming in after Faiz Abrahams was named in the original line-up. Had someone forgotten that Abrahams is on loan at Chiefs from Stellies and therefore could not play?

Shabalala created Chiefs’ best chance of the first half, hitting a great through ball on the half hour mark for Wandile Duba. The Chiefs striker delayed his shot, however, and Sage Stephens made a good block.

Stellenbosch had four former Chiefs players in their starting line-up, with Njabulo Blom making his debut. Given Msimango, George Matlou and Ashley Du Preez also played from the off against their former club.

Blom looked keen to prove a point against Amakhosi, and in the 21st minute he slid a fine ball through to Kwabiya, who rattled the woodwork.

Two minutes after the break, it was Stellies who went in front. This time Kwayiba made no mistake, lifting Terrence Mashego’s fine cross into the roof of the net.

RELATED ARTICLES

Stellies nearly doubled their lead in the 50th minute. Quinton Plaatjies got to the byline all too easily and his cut back was hit towards goal by Mashego only to deflect just wide.

Shabba strikes

Whoever was in charge of the big screens at the stadium then had the temerity to put the Pirates game on, as if Chiefs fans were not already miserable enough.

But Shabalala soon had them smiling, turning inside the box and slotting a clever finish past Stephens at his near post.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Stellenbosch F.C.
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts ‘He meets a lot of girls around me’: Audio recording reveals Shadrack Sibiya’s links to women
News Mpumalanga businessman left ruined by government contract dispute and legal battle
News ‘Culture of waste’ costs Mpumalanga R6.7bn in three years, report shows
Politics Mantashe irks Cosatu congress as delegates decry ANC’s ‘Big Brother’ attitude
News Passport fraud syndicate bust: Ex-Home Affairs officials arrested in R100k passport scam

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News