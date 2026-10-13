Chiefs held again in Stellies draw

Chiefs have now drawn three games on the spin.

Kaizer Chiefs returned from the international break as unconvincing as they were before it, only managing a 1-1 Betway Premiership draw at home to Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday evening.

Chiefs stuck in the mud

Amakhosi remain unbeaten in the league but have drawn their last three matches, Fernando Da Cruz’ side stuck in a gear that does not befit title challengers.

Mduduzi Shabalala’s sharp finish levelled the scores at FNB Stadium after Sinoxolo Kwayiba had put Gavin Hunt’s Stellies in front. And Chiefs were incensed after being denied a late penalty shout for handball.

But all three points would have been kind to an Amakhosi side that simply did not threaten enough.

In midst of a slight central midfield injury crisis, Chiefs head coach Da Cruz picked Reeve Frosler to do a job alongside Sibongiseni Mthethwa.

There was also a late change to the teamsheet, with Mduduzi Shabalala coming in after Faiz Abrahams was named in the original line-up. Had someone forgotten that Abrahams is on loan at Chiefs from Stellies and therefore could not play?

Shabalala created Chiefs’ best chance of the first half, hitting a great through ball on the half hour mark for Wandile Duba. The Chiefs striker delayed his shot, however, and Sage Stephens made a good block.

Stellenbosch had four former Chiefs players in their starting line-up, with Njabulo Blom making his debut. Given Msimango, George Matlou and Ashley Du Preez also played from the off against their former club.

Blom looked keen to prove a point against Amakhosi, and in the 21st minute he slid a fine ball through to Kwabiya, who rattled the woodwork.

Two minutes after the break, it was Stellies who went in front. This time Kwayiba made no mistake, lifting Terrence Mashego’s fine cross into the roof of the net.

Stellies nearly doubled their lead in the 50th minute. Quinton Plaatjies got to the byline all too easily and his cut back was hit towards goal by Mashego only to deflect just wide.

Shabba strikes

Whoever was in charge of the big screens at the stadium then had the temerity to put the Pirates game on, as if Chiefs fans were not already miserable enough.

But Shabalala soon had them smiling, turning inside the box and slotting a clever finish past Stephens at his near post.