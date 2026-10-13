Masilela shines as Pirates bounce back by thrashing Galaxy

The result saw Pirates keep up the pace with log leaders Sundowns.

Orlando Pirates bounced back from their disappointing MTN8 final loss to Mamelodi Sundowns with a dominant 3-0 victory over TS Galaxy in a Betway Premiership at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Tuesday evening.

It was a third consecutive win for the Buccaneers against the Rockets after pulling a league double over them last season. The result saw Pirates keep up the pace with log leaders Sundowns, whom they trail by one point after the Brazilians beat Richards Bay 4-1 in the other league match played away in Durban on the same night.

As for Galaxy, the defeat saw them remain 12th on the log table with six points after eight games.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou made five changes to the team that suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final last weekend.

One of those changes was Bulelani Sigomoshe, who made his debut for Pirates at right back in place of the injured Kamogelo Sebelebele. Oswin Appollis also returned to the starting line-up in place of Tshepang Moremi.

Pirates were the better side in the opening exchanges, and they deservedly took the lead in the 18th minute when Boitumelo Radiopane finished off a sleek move that was started by Simphiwe Masilela in the middle of the park.

Galaxy almost responded immediately when Tshepo Kakora sent Sedwyn George through on goal in the 21st minute, but Sipho Chaine did well to come out of his area to clear the ball.

The Buccaneers continued to look lively on the ball, with Masilela creating all sorts of problems for Galaxy. The Bucs youngster linked well going forward with Appollis before the latter set up Ghampani Lungu, but the forward’s shot was blocked in the 39th minute.

Ouaddou made one change at the start of the second half, bringing in Moremi in place of Lungu, and it took less than five minutes for the Bafana Bafana forward to make an impact as he doubled Pirates’ lead, beating Ira Tape with a right-footed low shot from a rebound.

George came agonisingly close to pulling one for Galaxy in the 53rd minute, but his shot hit the crossbar with Chaine well-beaten.

Galaxy were to be punished for this miss in the 77th minute when Masilela put the final nail in their coffin by putting the ball in between Tape’s legs for the third goal for Pirates. It was the youngster’s first goal for Pirates.