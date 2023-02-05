Chiefs huff and puff by can’t blow down ten-man Galaxy

Jonty Mark

A 10-man TS Galaxy continued their good run against Kaizer Chiefs when they denied them a win in a DStv Premiership goalless draw at Mbombela Stadium yesterday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Chiefs lose four key players to injury

Chiefs played just over 40 minutes of the match with the advantage of an extra man but still could not manage a win over Galaxy.

Galaxy have always been a difficult opponent for the Soweto giants and proved this again, pulling off a draw under strenuous conditions.

The draw did very little to help each side’s cause in the league. Chiefs remain fifth with 28 points – equal to Orlando Pirates above them – after 19 games.

Galaxy – who perhaps needed the points more – remain 10th with 23 points. They are still uncomfortably close to the relegation places.

A well-orchestrated attacking move by Chiefs in the 11th minute set up Keagan Dolly but Vasilije Kolak pulled a great save to deny him.

For the first 30 minutes Chiefs dominated and went all out on attack. They, however, could not find the right passes in the final third.

Chiefs’ best chance came in the 29th minute when Dolly sent Ashley Du Preez on goal, but the latter’s close range attempt went wide.

Galaxy also had their chances but did not put them to good use. But if Galaxy were hoping for a better second half, things turned badly too quickly.

Red Card

It was just five minutes after the break that they were reduced to 10 man with Marks Munyai sent off.

This was after he received his second caution for a careless foul that forced Caleb Bimenyimana off.

Chiefs replaced Bimenyimana with new striker Christian Saile. They will hope Bimenyimana does not add to a growing list of injured players.

More drama was to come for Galaxy as Pogiso Sanoka headbutted Siyabonga Ngezana after he questioned him for his harsh tackle on Mduduzi Shabalala.

But surprisingly, and maybe luckily for Sanoka, the referee didn’t book him.

It was Chiefs keeper Brandon Pieterson who was instead cautioned for dissent.

Saile had a great opportunity to score his first Chiefs goal in the 79th minute but could not connect properly with the ball crossed from the right as he attempted a header.