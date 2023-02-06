Arrows coach volunteers to step down if teams continues bad run

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Vusumuzi Vilakazi has revealed that he will put the club first and voluntarily step down should Golden Arrows continue with their bad run.

Arrows suffered yet another defeat on Saturday, losing 2-1 to crosstown rivals Royal AM in a DStv Premiership match at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban.

The loss shoved Arrows deeper into the relegation places as they now sit in 13th place in the standings with 22 points after 20 games.

Arrows are mere four points off the bottom placed Marumo Gallants who are on 18 points after their win over Sekhukhune United on Saturday.

Vilakazi said their defence is their weakest link in the team and they need to fix it soon. Failure to do so, they will then step aside, said the Arrows mentor.

Poor defending

“For the second goal, our defender Sibonelo (Cele) should have pressed the player to avoid the ball being crossed,” said Vilakazi.

“After that, failing to prevent the ball being crossed, you must deal with the cross and I think the goalkeeper could have done better.

“But above all, our team needs serious attention in terms of making sure we don’t concede because if we can have that, we stand a chance of winning games.

“We always find it difficult to score but we concede too easily. We have to work hard to get goals.

“Look at the one we got today, we worked for it. But when they come for us, they easily open us up at the back.

“This needs serious attention to stop us losing games. I am now worried that if we lose at home, it becomes even more difficult away.”

Arrows’ next game is a Nedbank Cup fixture against first division side Pretoria Callies on Saturday.

Stepping aside

“The next game is a cup game and maybe that will give us a chance to fix ourselves, especially our defensive structure.

“We might give other players a chance to see if we can get the solution. Everyone is aware of our problems.

“What we need right now is for us to find solutions. It is our responsibility as coaches to find solutions when problems come up.

“We hope for the better. But if things don’t change, we will volunteer and go to the boss and say, ‘maybe find someone else to help rescue the situation’.

“We are Arrows, and we are not selfish. We think for the club before ourselves.

“We have never spoken about it, but I am saying from our perspective, we don’t want to be selfish. I am not speaking for everyone but myself that I put Arrows first.

“We will sit down and I am sure we can look at the situation and see if we have solutions.

“But if we don’t, we will then raise our hands and allow the team to find someone else,” added the Arrows coach.