Chiefs lose four key players to injuries, get Mathoho, Nange back

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Arthur Zwane’s rebuilding process at Kaizer Chiefs has hit another snag with four of his key players confirmed out injured for a lengthy period.

Chiefs’ process has already been disturbed with Njabulo Blom’s hasty departure in December.

Blom left Chiefs for St Louis City FC in the US Major League. This was after the contract extension negotiations with Chiefs hit a snag.

Zwane will now have to make do without Khama Billiat, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Dillan Solomons and Reeve Frosler for the next month or two.

Billiat is reported to have a torn groin muscle and has been ruled out for the rest of season.

Ngcobo, a key midfielder in Zwane’s setup, will be out for at least three months after suffering a thigh muscle injury.

Frosler suffered a concussion on his cheek after an unfortunate collision with teammate Siyabonga Ngezana last weekend. He is ruled out for 6-8 weeks.

Solomons also got injured in the same game as Frosler and dislocated his shoulder which is expected to heal in 4-6 weeks.

Injuries delaying progress

“We’ve been very unfortunate when it comes to injuries this season,” admits Zwane.

“Every game we’ve played we have had to make forced changes and that took the momentum away going into the next game.

“You have to chop and change and look for new combinations. This time around we lost two of our right backs in one game.

“Reeve has gone for an operation and Solly (Solomons) is going to be out for at least six weeks.

“Nkosingiphile has gone for an operation. Khama as well and is likely to be out for the rest of the season,” said the Chiefs mentor.

Zwane said he takes the injuries on the cheek as they are part of the game but admits they are destabilising his team.

“We’ve never had a situation like this. It’s quite disturbing, but it’s part of the game. It’s the nature of this game.

Tower reconnected to the team

“We are not going to dwell on it and complain about it too much. We still have playing personnel who are able to go out there and execute the game plan.”

It is however not all doom and gloom regarding injuries with Erick Mathoho, Phathutshedzo Nange and Cole Alexander returning to the team.

The trio have been out nursing injuries for a long while. “Cole started jogging this week and we have most of the guys available for this game.

“We welcomed back Tower, who was also battling with injury. Nange, who is not 100 percent fit, is back.

“But we decided to rope him into the team because of his experience and because he has been training fully this past week.

“We are monitoring Tower and pushing for him to be fully fit and we will try and play him if the opportunity arises,” added the Amakhosi coach.