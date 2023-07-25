Chiefs and Kappa reunite: Unveiling the new kits to ‘Khosify’ supporters

Compiled by Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs and Kappa, iconic brands in South African football, have come together once more, launching two captivating new kits set to inspire players and the Amakhosi nation alike.

This reunion marks a powerful partnership reignited, reminiscent of their dominant era from 1989 to 1996, where Chiefs clinched 12 trophies under Kappa sponsorship.

The 2023/24 season will see Kaizer Chiefs take the pitch triumphantly in their striking gold and black Kappa home kit, embodying the club’s rich heritage and commitment to success.

The home jersey, predominantly gold with bold black accents, instils players and supporters with a sense of pride, paying homage to Kaizer Chiefs’ prestigious legacy.

Additionally, an exquisite green and gold away kit is introduced, symbolising the lush landscapes of South Africa and the club’s past triumphs.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new jerseys in conjunction with Kappa,” says Kaizer Chiefs Marketing Director, Jessica Motaung.

“These designs epitomise our brand identity and the loyalty of our supporters.”

The partnership with Kappa, renowned for top-quality sporting attire worldwide, emphasises shared values of excellence, innovation, and dedication to the beautiful game. Ricky Joseph, director and head of Kappa South Africa, expresses delight in associating with the iconic football club once again.

A new chapter for Kaizer Chiefs

The launch of these distinctive jerseys marks a new chapter for Kaizer Chiefs and Kappa, aiming to integrate heritage with innovation and style.

The theme ‘Khosified’ represents the transformation of the team into true footballing warriors.

The merchandise, including specially designed jerseys for women, will be available for purchase at leading sporting and retail stores countrywide, including Kappa stores, from 26 July 2023.

Fans are encouraged to get their hands on these extraordinary kits to showcase their unwavering commitment and passion for the club.

Kaizer Chiefs will debut the new home jersey on 6 August 2023, in their season opener against Chippa United at Moses Mabhida.

For updates and information, visit the official Kaizer Chiefs website or follow their social media channels. Experience the tradition and excellence of Kaizer Chiefs and Kappa – be ‘Khosified’.