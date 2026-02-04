Sundowns advance after hard-fought victory over Gomora

Goals from Peter Shalulile and Thapelo Morena were enough to see the Betway Premiership champions progress to the last 16.

Mamelodi Sundowns were made to work hard for a 2–1 victory over Motsepe Foundation Championship outfit Gomora United in the Nedbank Cup round of 32 at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night.

Sundowns edge it

Goals from Peter Shalulile and Thapelo Morena were enough to see the Betway Premiership champions progress to the last 16, but the Tshwane giants were pushed all the way by a spirited Gomora side who refused to roll over against their illustrious opponents.

ALSO READ: Mofokeng revelling in new Pirates role

Sundowns made a bright start and almost took the lead in the 21st minute when Katlego Ntsabeleng unleashed a fierce left-footed strike from the edge of the area that crashed against the crossbar in what was the first clear-cut chance of the contest.

As expected, Masandawana dominated possession, but the visitors were disciplined in defence, sitting deep in their own half and looking to break quickly on the counter-attack. Their game plan frustrated the hosts for long spells, but Shalulile eventually broke the deadlock four minutes before the interval, reacting quickest inside the box to steer Sundowns into a deserved lead from a Kutlwano Letlhaku cross.

However, the advantage was short-lived as Gomora struck back in stoppage time through Mpho Maoke who dispossessed Malibongwe Khoza before calmly finishing past the goalkeeper to send the teams into the break level at 1–1.

Miguel Cardoso turned to his bench at half-time, introducing Thapelo Morena in place of Bathusi Aubaas, and the change paid dividends just after the hour mark. Morena timed his run to perfection, beating the offside trap before latching onto Jayden Adams’ lofted diagonal pass and finishing clinically to restore Sundowns’ lead.

Resolute Gomora

Despite Sundowns enjoying the lion’s share of possession thereafter, Gomora remained resolute, throwing bodies behind the ball and battling until the final whistle. While Cardoso will be satisfied with his side’s progression in the competition, the performance is unlikely to have fully pleased the Portuguese coach given the unconvincing display.

Sundowns now shift their focus to a demanding run of fixtures, beginning with the final two matches of the CAF Champions League group stage, starting with an away trip to Saint-Éloi Lupopo, before hosting MC Alger five days later.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Petersen shows that hard work pays off

Domestically, they face a blockbuster premiership clash against log leaders Orlando Pirates on February 8, followed by a meeting with AmaZulu, as Masandawana prepare for a taxing spell of five matches in 20 days that could define their season.