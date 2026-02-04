Stellies dump holders Chiefs out of Nedbank Cup

Amakhosi are stunned 2-1 at the Cape Town Stadium.

Stellenbosch FC stunned Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday to knock out the holders and reach the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.

A spot kick from Ibraheem Jabaar and a stunning strike from Devin Titus put Stellies 2-0 up inside 23 minutes.

Chiefs wasteful again

While Flavio Da Silva pulled a goal back for Chiefs with a penalty early in the second half, Amakhosi again paid for not taking their opportunities.

Chiefs last scored more than one goal in a game in a 4-1 Betway Premiership win over Orbit College in early November.

Chiefs had a good early chance as Da Silva headed wide from Gaston Sirino’s corner in the sixth minute.

About 60 seconds later, however, the Amakhosi striker was extremely fortunate to stay on the pitch. Da Silva’s high boot caught Thabo Moloisane right in the face inside the Chiefs penalty area.

Referee Eugene Mdluli pointed to the spot and chose to book Da Silva, though he could easily have seen red. Moloisane was bleeding heavily from his mouth and eventually had to go off, with Henri Stanic on in his place.

Jabaar stepped up in the 10th minute and sent Brandon Petersen the wrong way with the spot kick. Three minutes after that Chumani Butsaka should have doubled Stellies’ lead, but fired wide from close range.

Chiefs were finding plenty of space in behind the Stellies defence and in the 17th minute, Mduduzi Shabalala was sent clear by Da Silva, but Sage Stephens produced a fine save.

Titus magic

Jabaar was having a fine game and he was instrumental in Stellies’ second goal in the 23rd minute. The Nigerian won the ball back in midfield and fed Titus who lashed a quite brilliant shot past Petersen and into the top corner of the net.

Chiefs had more chances to at least halve the deficit before half time but couldn’t find a way past Stephens.

Shabalala had another effort well saved by the Stellies ‘keeper, while Stephens also did well to tip away Sirino’s dipping free kick.

Chiefs brought on Lebo Maboe and Glody Lilepo at the break. And Lilepo was desperately unlucky in the 53rd minute as his thumping shot cannoned back off the bar.

Spot kick for Amakhosi

Shortly after that, however, Chiefs got a penalty as Silva’s cross hit the arm of Mosa Lebusa. Da Silva hammered the spot kick past Stephens and Chiefs were right back in the game.

Stellies should have made it 3-1 in the 64th minute as Langelihle Phili, just on as a substitute, ran onto Wonderboy Makhubu’s pass. But Phili’s first touch was too heavy and allowed Petersen to come off his line and make a save.

In the 80th minute, Lilepo found some space again after a good flick from Thabiso Monyane. But the Congolese winger flashed his effort wide.