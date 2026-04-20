Chiefs’ Kaze explains care over Frosler game time

'He was injured for a long time, and with a player like that, you want to introduce them step by step,' Kaze told reporters

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze has explained why Reeve Frosler was given so little game time in their goalless Betway Premiership draw at Polokwane City on Saturday.

Frosler’s fine return for Chiefs

Frosler came off the bench for the last 30 minutes of Chiefs’ previous game against Magesi, returning after a long injury lay-off.

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And the 28-year-old looked sharp, setting up two goals as Chiefs ran out 4-1 winners.

As Chiefs battled to break through against City, however, the wing-back only replaced Thabiso Monyane with four minutes left, giving him little time to make another impression.

“He was injured for a long time, and with a player like that, you want to introduce them step by step,” Kaze told reporters after the match at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

“You don’t want to go with the hype, give him too much time and risk an injury. He is coming along very well, and is a player who can help us a lot with his experience.

“He has an attacking flair, good technique and is intelligent when he gets into positions where he can make good crosses. For sure he will help us a lot from now until the end of the season.”

A derby chance?

Frosler’s next chance to help Chiefs’ push to finish as high up the table as possible could come on Sunday, as Amakhosi take on Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium.

The talented wing-back was delighted to be back on the pitch against Magesi, meanwhile, though he did see the positive side of his enforced lay-off.

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“Being out injured is no fun for any player and I’m no different,” Frosler told the Chiefs official website.

“It was difficult from that point of view but turned out to be good timing because my wife and I were expecting our second-born and being at home, I could help her around the house. It was a great feeling to get back on the field again, though.”