Mgosi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL » Mgosi

Mayo’s future at Chiefs uncertain as loan decision looms

Picture of Mgosi Squad

By Mgosi Squad

Journalists

2 minute read

20 April 2026

12:11 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

'There are other players who will also have to wait until the end of the season,' a source close to the club said.

Mayo’s future at Chiefs uncertain as loan decision looms

Khanyisa Mayo of Kaizer Chiefs during a Betway Premiership match against TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on April 12, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Kaizer Chiefs striker Khanyisa Mayo faces uncertainty over his future as his loan spell nears its end.

The highly rated forward is on a season-long loan from Algerian club CR Belouizdad, with a view to making the move permanent.

ALSO READ: Mmodi facing uncertain future at Kaizer Chiefs

Amakhosi were believed to be open to extending his stay, but a final decision will only be taken at the end of the season.

Chiefs are currently without a permanent head coach, with Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze serving as co-coaches.

According to sources at the club, the intention is to give the incoming coach the opportunity to shape the squad in line with his own vision.

Mayo’s loan spell has not gone according to plan, having scored just two goals in 15 appearances across all competitions.

“It’s not just Mayo who is uncertain about whether he will stay or not. There are other players who will also have to wait until the end of the season,” a source close to the club said.

“It makes sense, because a new coach may arrive with different ideas, and some players might not fit his style. So, it’s better to wait before making any decisions.”

ALSO READ: Chippa eye permanent deal for on-loan Pirates midfielder

RELATED ARTICLES

Chiefs’ goalless draw at the weekend brought an end to their five-match winning run in the Betway Premiership.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) South African Premier Division (PSL)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring Petrol prices: good and bad news – this is what you must know
News Theft allegations rock DA councillor in Tshwane
Opinion AA CEO challenges carmakers on safety standards
News Major Joburg highway reopened after deadly gas tanker fire [VIDEO]
News Suspended Mpumalanga commissioner alleges political, business interference in policing

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News