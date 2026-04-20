Mayo’s future at Chiefs uncertain as loan decision looms

'There are other players who will also have to wait until the end of the season,' a source close to the club said.

Kaizer Chiefs striker Khanyisa Mayo faces uncertainty over his future as his loan spell nears its end.

The highly rated forward is on a season-long loan from Algerian club CR Belouizdad, with a view to making the move permanent.

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Amakhosi were believed to be open to extending his stay, but a final decision will only be taken at the end of the season.

Chiefs are currently without a permanent head coach, with Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze serving as co-coaches.

According to sources at the club, the intention is to give the incoming coach the opportunity to shape the squad in line with his own vision.

Mayo’s loan spell has not gone according to plan, having scored just two goals in 15 appearances across all competitions.

“It’s not just Mayo who is uncertain about whether he will stay or not. There are other players who will also have to wait until the end of the season,” a source close to the club said.

“It makes sense, because a new coach may arrive with different ideas, and some players might not fit his style. So, it’s better to wait before making any decisions.”

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Chiefs’ goalless draw at the weekend brought an end to their five-match winning run in the Betway Premiership.