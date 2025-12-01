Chiefs’ Kaze hails Maboe after Zamalek draw

'We need a player like this who can level up the technical quality of the team,' said the Chiefs co-head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze praised the performance of Lebohang Maboe, after the attacking midfielder made his first start for Amakhosi in their 1-1 CAF Confederation Cup Group D draw with Zamalek on Saturday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Chiefs’ Kaze – ‘We know his attacking qualities’

The well-travelled 31 year-old was brought in as a free agent this season, and had to wait for his debut after shoulder surgery.

“We know his (Maboe’s) attacking qualities,” Kaze told the post-match press conference, after Dillan Solomons’ stoppage time goal, helped by a howler from Zamalek goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhy, head earned Chiefs their first point in Group D.

“He can find players in tight spaces, he had a very good game. He is a player who drives other players forward. We need a player like this who can level up the technical quality of the team.”

Zamalek, meanwhile, were so incensed by the performance of Rwandan referee Samuel Uykunda against Chiefs that they wrote a letter of complaint to the Confederation of African Football.

“Zamalek Club asserts in its complaint that the refereeing errors in this match affected the final result of the encounter, and that the team deserved a penalty kick for the Angolan player Chico Banza,” read a part of the statement.

“In addition to the cancellation of a valid goal for the Tunisian Saifeddine Jaziri without a reason that is clear to everyone who watched the match.

“In addition to the referee’s excessive use of yellow cards against Zamalek players throughout the match.”

Amakhosi take on the Chilli Boyz

Chiefs will now play two Betway Premiership matches before the season closes until late January.

Amakhosi will first take on Chippa United on Wednesday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. A win over the Chili Boyz and another away to TS Galaxy on Sunday would put Chiefs right in the mix in terms of the title race heading into the break for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco.

Chippa are currently rock bottom of the Premiership with just eight points from their opening 14 league matches.