Pirates’ Ouaddou admits right back concerns

'We hope to have some new players, especially in that position,' said the Pirates coach.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is hopeful his side will sign new players before the transfer window closes, especially at right back where he admits he is short on options.

Pirates’ right back issues

Pirates look short in the right back department after letting Deano Van Rooyen and Thabiso Lebitso both leave the club. They also lost out on signing Bafana Bafana right back Thabang Matuludi, who joined Mamelodi Sundowns from Polokwane City.

Kamogelo Sebelebele is able to play in a wing-back role, but Ouaddou admitted he could do with some cover.

The transfer window closes on September 22.

“I love Sebelebele, but you cannot push him for 60 games. He is not a robot,” said Ouaddou, after his side had beaten La Cure Waves 3-1 on Saturday to reach the final qualifying round for the CAF Champions League group stages.

“We can find, sometimes, some solutions, like an emergency wheel, you know, when your car is stuck. But an emergency wheel will not work every time, especially with the way we want to play. We want to play attacking football, using the wide channels. I can use a central defender (at right back) in one or two games. But other games you need someone confident in that position.

“I can use (Gamphani) Lungu, but Lungu is coming back from injury and the solutions start to be limited.

‘I am sure we will look for something’

“We hope to have some new players, especially in that position,” added the Pirates coach.

“We will see but I am not in charge of these areas. We have a scouting department that knows what the team needs. I am sure we will look for something because if we play in the Champions League, the MTN8, the Nedbank Cup, Carling Knockout and the Betway Premiership, that is a lot of games.”

“But if it is not the case (that we sign another right back), it is my job to find solutions. I am here to try and find solutions with the players I have.”

Pirates will now look to make up ground in the Betway Premiership before the season heads into an international break. The Buccaneers will host Durban City at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Thursday before travelling to take on Marumo Gallants at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace on Sunday.