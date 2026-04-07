Cardoso warns Sundowns players against slip-ups in title chase

"There's no other way to see this next challenge we have ahead," Cardoso said.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has urged his players to remain fully focused on this evening’s Betway Premiership clash against Durban City before looking ahead to their CAF Champions League semi-final clash with Espérance on Sunday.

The Brazilians returned to domestic action in emphatic fashion with a 4-1 triumph over Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium last Friday, a result that saw them reclaim top spot on the premiership standings.

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Their attention now turns to the away trip to Chatsworth Stadium for a clash against City where maximum points will be crucial as the title race enters the final stretch.

“The message I gave to the boys is to think about one game at a time and there’s no other way to see this next challenge we have ahead,” Cardoso said.

“You don’t worry about the future but just worry about the present and the preparations for the next match. That’s the way we have been thinking and that’s what we will continue to do.

“We need to give maximum intensity on everything because 99 percent may not be enough. We always have to give 100 percent as the championship goes to the last part and teams are also seeking points.”

With eight league fixtures remaining, Sundowns sit on 53 points, holding a slender two-point lead over Orlando Pirates.

‘No space for many losses’

Cardoso has warned his side against any slip-ups with Pirates in close pursuit for league honours.

“I think that if we want to be champions, we will have to have a good series of victories in the matches that we have left,” the Portuguese coach added.

“There will not be space for many losses of points and that’s why we have to think about the next match because it will take us to this sequence of two matches before we stop for the Champions League.

“And then there will be three more matches. So, let’s focus on this one match and then we play in the Champions League. There aren’t too many matches to lose points, so we have to add a sequence of victories in these matches.”

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Sundowns claimed a 3-1 win in the reverse fixture earlier this season, but they face a confident City side that booked their place in the Nedbank Cup final after edging Casric Stars 1-0 on Saturday.