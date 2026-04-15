Cupido admits Kekana blow as Sundowns eye CAF final spot

"It's a big blow because he (Kekana) has years of experience and he has helped us a lot," Cupido said.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Keanu Cupido admits that they will feel the absence of Grant Kekana in Saturday’s CAF Champions League semi-final second leg against Espérance at Loftus Versfeld Stadium

Kekana, a commanding presence in Miguel Cardoso’s defence, was sent off in the first leg in Tunis where Sundowns edged a tight contest 1-0.

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His composure and leadership have been key to holding the backline together, whether alongside Cupido or emerging options.

“It’s a big blow because he (Kekana) has years of experience and he has helped us a lot. We will miss him. We have Ndamane who is very young, a very good player and Kegan (Johannes) there as well,” Cupido said.

“We know they can fill the shoes of Grant and heading into the game, they will also need my help because they are not that experienced at this stage of the tournament.

“We have been doing well with rotating our centre-backs. Everyone has received opportunities which I think they took well. Now there’s an opportunity for another one to fill the spot.”

Sundowns are within touching distance of a second successive final and will be determined to go one better after falling short against Pyramids FC in last season’s decider.

Cupido believes belief within the squad is growing as they chase a return to the heights of 2016, when the club last lifted the continental crown.

“It’s very big for any player in the country to win the Champions League and everyone dreams of winning it and playing for a big team like Sundowns,” he added.

“This is a huge opportunity for every one of us and we need to show our quality as well. Last season we were very close and this season we have another opportunity.

“We learned from last season going into this semi-final as well. I think as a team, we’re growing together and we’re starting to believe that it’s possible.”

Despite carrying a 1-0 advantage, Cupido expects a stern test from the Tunisian giants in the encounter which is scheduled for 3 pm.

“We know it won’t be an easy game, especially with them needing to get a goal. We feel that we have one foot in the final,”

“We also know it won’t be easy, but we shouldn’t think about the previous game. This is a new game, and we also want to win it too.”

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The Chloorkop-based side will welcome back Aubrey Modiba from suspension as they look to progress to the final, where they will face either of the two Moroccan teams, AS FAR or RS Berkane.