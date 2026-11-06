Chiefs’ Mako says Amakhosi are focused on taking down Siwelele

'They are difficult opponents, and we are aware of some of their strengths, but our primary focus is always on our own strategy of how to impose ourselves on them and win the match,' said the Chiefs man.

Kaizer Chiefs full back Paseka Mako says Amakhosi are working hard towards beating Siwelele and reaching the semifinals of the Carling Black Label Knockout (CKO).

Chiefs eye semifinal spot

Chiefs will take on Siwelele in the quarterfinals on Sunday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Kick off is 6pm, with the game moved from it’s original 3pm kick off to avoid a clash with the CAF African Super Cup final between Mamelodi Sundowns and USM Alger.

“We are a unified group. Everyone is doing their best, and we are all working tirelessly towards achieving the same goal. It has just been unfortunate that we haven’t got the results we feel our performances deserve, but if we keep up our efforts, they will come. Consistency is key, and we want good performances every game,” Mako told the Chiefs official website.

“We aim to win this trophy, but we’re not getting ahead of ourselves, and all that is on our minds is to get through this quarterfinal. They are difficult opponents, and we are aware of some of their strengths, but our primary focus is always on our own strategy of how to impose ourselves on them and win the match. We need to concentrate the whole time on executing what the coaches have told us.”

Caf shock

Chiefs are coming off the disappointment of a penalty shootout defeat to Zambia’s Red Arrows, a result that saw them miss on reaching the Caf Confederation Cup group stages. Fernando Da Cruz’ side trail Mamelodi Sundowns by 12 points at the top of the Betway Premiership, with their realistic trophy chances coming in the CKO and next year[s Nedbank Cup.