‘He’s not a robot’, Ouaddou on protecting Pirates’ ‘diamond’ Appollis

"Appollis is a class player-one of the best in South Africa," Ouaddou said.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has explained why star player Oswin Appollis has seen limited game time this season.



Appollis, a key figure in the Pirates squad that won the treble last season, has shifted from a regular starter to primarily serving as an impact player under Ouaddou.



Speaking at a press conference at the PSL offices in Parktown on Thursday, ahead of Saturday’s Carling Knockout quarterfinal against Sekhukhune United at Orlando Amstel Arena, Ouaddou stated that he is protecting his “prized diamond.”



“Appollis is a class player-one of the best in South Africa,” Ouaddou said. “He is full of quality, but we must remember that he is human, not a robot.



“He had a fantastic debut season with Pirates after joining from Polokwane City. He handled the transition well, and immediately following that, he gave everything for his country at the World Cup.



“He is a player who never cuts corners, which is why he is experiencing fatigue. We are protecting our diamond because we know that by doing so, we will reap the rewards.”

Ouaddou wary of Zothwane ahead of Cup tie

Saturday’s match in Orlando will mark the fourth meeting between Pirates and Sekhukhune this season. Despite winning all three previous encounters, Ouaddou expects a challenging clash against Papi Zothwane’s side.



“It’s an important fixture,” Ouaddou commented. “Playing in front of our fans-our 12th man-gives us strength. We began preparing for this match immediately after the derby. I have warned my players that this will be one of our toughest games under the current coach, Papi Zothwane.



“While he was there during our previous meetings, I don’t believe he had fully implemented his ideas then; now, he is firmly in charge. If I remember correctly, we struggled against Richards Bay when he was involved. This will be a very difficult game; we must be at our best to win.”



Kick-off is at 3 pm.