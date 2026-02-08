Chiefs stay on course for Confed Cup quarterfinals

Chiefs are now two points clear at the top of Group D.

Kaizer Chiefs kept themselves well-and-truly in the race for the Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinals on Sunday, with a 2-1 Group D win over Egypt’s Al Masry at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Chiefs lead Group D

The victory leaves Chiefs two points clear of Zamalek at the top of the group with just one game left to play, after the Cairo giants surprisingly lost 1-0 to Zambia’s Zesco yesterday.

Amakhosi , however, will hope they do not end up regretting failing to score one more goal in Polokwane.

A 3-1 victory would have guaranteed Chiefs’ place in the last eight, by virtue of a superior head-to-head record over Al Masry in Group D.

If Chiefs lose to Zamalek in Cairo on Sunday, and Al Masry beat Zambian side Zesco at home, Amakhosi and Masry will be level on points, and it could come down to goal difference or even goals scored in the group.

Amakhosi, however, still have their fate in their own hands, with a point in Cairo guaranteeing their place in the quarterfinals.

Chiefs battled to create chances early on against a resolute Al Masry. Maybe it was the Polokwane heat, but Amakhosi were slow in their passing and movement.

Flavio Da Silva was unlucky that a foul was awarded against him for an innocuous coming together with Masry captain Ahmed Mansour.

The Chiefs striker simply appeared to have shrugged off Mansour’s challenge and was about to run through on goal, but Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea blew for an infringement.

Controversial penalty

It was Al Masry, however, who were furious with Laryea in the 33rd minute. A shot from Glody Lilepo hit Mansour on the arm, and the referee gave a penalty. It looked a contentious decision, as Mansour’s arm was right next to his body.

With no VAR until the knockout rounds, there was nothing Al Masry could do, but that didn’t stop their players surrounding Laryea, the complaints lasting several minutes before Da Silva was finally able to take the spot kick.

And he made no mistake, sending Masry goalkeeper Mahmoud Hamdy the wrong way. Da Silva had another good chance in first half stoppage time, going around Hamdy, but blasting into the side netting from a difficult angle.

Al Masry found an equaliser in the 57th minute, Abderarhim Deghmoum getting on the end of Hassan Ibrahim’s cross and beating Brandon Petersen.

Chiefs found a response and were back in front just three minutes later. Hamdy did well to save Zitha Kwinika’s header, but Aden McCarthy was on hand to slot in from close range.

Mduduzi Shabalala had missed three one-one-one chances in the Nedbank Cup loss to Stellenbosch in midweek. And he spurned another one here, Hamdy blocking his shot when the Chiefs attacking midfielder should really have scored.