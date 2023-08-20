Chiefs’ Msimango to use emotional intelligence against ex team

"I need to do a job for my current employers, which is Kaizer Chiefs," says Msimango.

In an upcoming clash between Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy, former captain Msimango believes that leveraging emotional intelligence will be crucial to maintaining professionalism.

The showdown is set for this Sunday at 3pm in the Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit, and promises to be an intriguing DStv Premiership match.

Encounters between players and their former teams often spark a range of emotions – from nostalgia to excessive enthusiasm, fueled by the circumstances of their departure.

For Msimango, however, departing TS Galaxy on positive terms and holding a respected position under Sead Ramovic’s leadership has set the stage for a more measured approach.

Discussing the emotional challenge of facing his previous teammates, Msimango told Chiefs’ website he will be okay.

“That’s where emotional intelligence comes into it. Obviously, it’s emotional to play against your former employers.

“The people who gave you a platform and opportunities to shine at the highest level of South African football, the PSL…

“But I have to keep that in check and focus on the task at hand. I need to do a job for my current employers, which is Kaizer Chiefs.

“They are my new family and I need to help them get maximum points.”

‘Galaxy are still good side’

Having been part of Ramovic’s coaching setup, which transformed TS Galaxy into a formidable team, Msimango recognises the formidable challenge that lies ahead.

“They have had a lot of changes, like any other team. They lost a few key players last season. “But the players they have brought in have kept up the quality and the team is playing well. “We just need to go there and win and make our supporters happy.”



Msimango, a 25-year-old defender, has found himself warmly embraced by the Chiefs fanbase. He reflects on the positive feedback he’s garnered from games thus far.

“The feedback from the games is all positive, all good… What stood out for me was the support, the atmosphere at the games has been truly magnificent.

“We could feel the support and that, for me, was a key factor, the number one factor, in me performing the way I did.

“It is motivating and to see it happen every game is fantastic so I look forward to every game.”.”