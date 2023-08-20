New Chiefs striker gets a ‘chesa mpama’ in Bolivia swansong

During the game, González had hoped for a memorable swansong, but his aspirations were dashed by Oriente Petrolero.

Kaizer Chiefs‘ recent acquisition, striker Efmamjjasond González, had a less-than-ideal send-off in his final game with Real Santa Cruz.

ALSO READ: ‘Runaway’ Chiefs forward Billiat finds new home in Egypt

The Bolivian Primera Division match on Saturday night turned into a disappointment as González’s team suffered a crushing 5-0 defeat.

Despite his efforts, González couldn’t turn the tide for his team, and this game marked his farewell before his journey to South Africa, set to begin on Monday.

During the game, González had hoped for a memorable swansong, but his aspirations were dashed by Oriente Petrolero.

This meant he couldn’t add to the eight goals he had already netted in 25 appearances for his Bolivian side.

Chiefs had recently confirmed the signing of González, welcoming him into Molefi Ntseki’s squad.

However, the details of the signing, whether permanent or a loan deal as initially rumoured, were not explicitly stated.

Chiefs had been in search of a reliable striker who could consistently deliver 13 goals or more per season.

Gonzales brings more competition to Chiefs

González’s arrival followed the departure of Caleb Bimenyimana, last season’s top scorer for the team.

The spotlight now shifts to Ranga Chivaviro, as he faces the task of proving his worth before Gonzalez steps in.

Chiefs are gearing up to take on TS Galaxy, a team known for giving them a run for their money.

The DStv Premiership showdown is scheduled for Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Sunday at 3pm.

Under Ntseki’s guidance, Chiefs have shown signs of improvement in their recent games.

While they settled for a draw against Chippa United and suffered a loss against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premiership, they made a triumphant comeback by defeating Cape Town City in the MTN8 quarter-finals.

As Chiefs continue to evolve and adapt, all eyes are now on how Gonzales’ arrival will impact the team’s performance and dynamics on the field.

ALSO READ: All eyes on Chivaviro as Bimenyimana exits Chiefs

González is the second Colombian striker to join Chiefs after Leonardo Castro who left last season after a not-so-successful stint at Naturena.