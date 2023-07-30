Chiefs new signing puts smile on Ntseki’s face despite loss

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Molefi Ntseki has been effusive in his praise for one of the club’s new signings, following their pre-season friendlies.

ALSO READ: Chippa coach Mammila looking to inspire ‘black kids’ to be coaches

Ntseki’s team suffered a 1-0 defeat to Township Rollers in their final warm-up match before the start of the DStv Premiership kicks off next weekend. Chiefs also lost to Young Afircans by the same margin a week earlier.

The Chiefs mentor did, however, single out Edson Castillo as a standout performer in both the encounters held in Tanzania and Botswana.

Ntseki utilised Castillo for 70 minutes in the Tanzania friendly and extended his playing time to 45 minutes in the recent match against Township Rollers.

The result? An impressive revelation on the pitch. The former Bafana Bafana coach lauded Castillo’s exceptional tactical prowess, his intelligent control when in possession, and his vital contributions in both defensive and offensive phases of play.

Ntseki emphasised that Castillo’s presence in the midfield will bring a much-needed balance to the team.

“I think that’s the player we needed to have on the pitch,” said Ntskeki after the game at the National Stadium in Botswana.

Castillo a silver lining for Chiefs

“ As I said, we played him for 70 minutes in Tanzania. So today, the plan was for him to play 45 minutes and give others a chance.”

Since his recent acquisition from Venezuelan club Monagas SC, Castillo to be a promising prospect for Chiefs.

Displaying exceptional passing ability, vision, and creativity, he was been a constant threat to the opposition, showcasing all the attributes of a modern central midfielder.

At 29 years old, Castillo’s strength in tackling and tactical awareness makes him a versatile asset, capable of playing as both a six and an eight.

“I think he’s a revelation in terms of our tactical play, in terms of his intelligence in possession and also how he’s helping us out of possession.

“He’ll be giving us more balance in the midfield going forward.” Nseki will now be hoping that Castillo keeps the same performances when they begin the DStv Premiership campaign.

ALSO READ: Ntseki commits to rectify mistakes as Chiefs lose second friendly

Chiefs will start the campaign with a home game that will be played at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium against Chippa United on Sunday, 6 August.