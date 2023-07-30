Martin wants more resilience from AmaZulu

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

AmaZulu FC coach Pablo Franco Martin has called on his players to be stronger mentally after they lost the Prince Mangosuthu Legacy Cup final to Royal AM on Saturday.

Franco’s side were reduced to 10-men 32 minutes into the final played at Ulundi, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Siphesihle Maduna was shown a questionable straight red card. AmaZulu were already trailing 1-0 at the time and could not come back after that.

“Today in the semifinal and final, playing football was difficult, first of all because of the ground, because of the wind,” said Martin after the game.

“We tried in the semifinal and controlled the game. In the final, we were only able to compete for 25 minutes.

“After that, with one less player it was impossible and I think there are things in football that coaches and players cannot control.

“Sometimes those things harm you. But you need to be resilient, you need to keep trying and keep playing,” added the Spaniard.

AmaZulu affected by red card

Franco however feels his team should be able to play even under such unfavourable conditions, and try to win.

“What is not acceptable is that one player gets a red card and it harms the whole team. From there the game was going from one side to another – too many counter attacks.

“They were trying to catch us on the counter, we took some risks… But this is something we must value with our team that they are always trying, always fighting.”

Finishing remains Franco’s main worry at AmaZulu. And with rumours that one of his top strikers Gabadinho Mhango is on his way out, he has to find a quick fix.

“We were not clinical in the final third. But at least ambition and desire is there,” added the coach nicknamed ‘Cijimpi’.

AmaZulu begin their DStv Premiership campaign against the same Royal AM away at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday afternoon.